Reports: NCAA Division I Council Vote Allows 'Voluntarily Athletic Activities' for Football, Basketball Programs

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jake Kocorowski

Could we all be one more step closer to resuming college football and other programs later this year? 

On Wednesday afternoon, news came out that a vote by the NCAA Division I Council approved to allow "voluntary athletic activities" for three collegiate sports in football, and both women's and men's basketball starting on June 1.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel first reported the decision, and later Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Stadium's Brett McMurphy and ESPN's Andrea Adelson also announced the news.

Thamel further reported that those activities can "go through June 30th."

This is overall appears to be good news to those wanting collegiate sports to return, but that being said, there may be other benchmarks or clearances needed as well.

For example, the Big Ten Conference earlier this month extended its suspension on organized team activities through June 1. If that temporary restriction is left to expire and those activities fall underneath that umbrella, then we will see what comes thereafter.

AllBadgers.com has reached out to UW regarding more information how these rulings could impact when its student-athletes in those sports could start, along with other steps the university and its athletic department would need to take.

Going back to the initial news, here is more from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger:

The workouts are considered voluntary, meaning no on-field coaches can have interaction with athletes, but strength staff members are expected to be able to supervise activity.

In a normal summer, athletes can spend eight hours a week with interaction from the staff—two hours with on-field coaches and six with strength staffers. It’s unclear when programs will be allowed those normal activities. In a story published on SI last week, conference commissioners said consensus had been reached on a six-week training camp that must start by mid-July in order to kick off the season on time, but even before that, players will ready themselves for camp with workouts that are expected to be much different than normal.

AllBadgers.com will update this story as needed going forward.

