AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

More NCAA Name, Image, Likeness Coverage from Sports Illustrated

Jake Kocorowski

Earlier this week, the NCAA announced updated recommendations regarding student-athletes' "name, image and likeness" (NIL) guidelines. 

In its first sentence of the release, it stated that the "Board of Governors supported rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics." That opening paragraph also stated "it also supports compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances within the guiding principles originally outlined by the board in October."

There was a lot to digest from the news dropping, including when all three NCAA divisions were expected to vote upon new NIL guidelines, when they were hoping they going into effect, and more.

AllBadgers.com reached out to Wisconsin senior associate athletic director for external communications, Justin Doherty, on Wednesday for comment about the announcement. He responded late Wednesday night:

"Our approach at Wisconsin has been to support our student-athletes as much as we possibly can, in all facets of their experience here, within the NCAA/Big Ten guidelines and rules under which we operate. We will continue to support our student-athletes regardless of how those parameters may shift in the future."

Here is more coverage from Sports Illustrated itself:

Comments

Wisconsin Athletics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Programs do Wisconsin Fans Count as Rivals?

It might be an easy answer regarding two for the Badgers, but what about others in football? In other sports?

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11

2020 NFL Draft: Day 2 Live Blog

Could be a big night for some Badgers!

Jake Kocorowski

by

SI Draft Tracker

Carter Higginbottom, 'Boogie,' Shines in His Roles for Wisconsin

Dancing, speeches, scout team. How a Wisconsin walk-on has embraced duties that many outside the program may not notice.

Jake Kocorowski

How Zack Baun Fits with the New Orleans Saints

A chat with the Saints News Network to discuss what could be expected of the consensus All-American when he gets down to New Orleans.

Jake Kocorowski

by

John Hendrix

Wisconsin Offers 2021 WR Skyler Bell

A new offer to a Connecticut product who already has released his Top 6 earlier this month.

Jake Kocorowski

Philadelphia Eagles "Agree to Terms" with Former Wisconsin RB Corey Clement

Another Badger back stays in the NFL.

Jake Kocorowski

NCAA Announces Support for Updates to 'Name, Image, Likeness' Rules for Student-Athletes

Seems like a big step for student-athletes for all three NCAA division levels.

Jake Kocorowski

How Jonathan Taylor Fits with the Indianapolis Colts

A chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson about the AFC South franchise's selection of the Wisconsin running back and how he fits into its offense.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 OLB Tevarua Tafiti

The Badgers extend an opportunity to a Hawaiian standout.

Jake Kocorowski

Quintez Cephus on Next Season's Wisconsin Wide Receivers

AllBadgers.com asked the wide out who he feels in that receiver room will step up going forward -- especially in terms of some of the younger or more of the unproven players in that room.

Jake Kocorowski