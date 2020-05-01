Earlier this week, the NCAA announced updated recommendations regarding student-athletes' "name, image and likeness" (NIL) guidelines.

In its first sentence of the release, it stated that the "Board of Governors supported rule changes to allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics." That opening paragraph also stated "it also supports compensation for other student-athlete opportunities, such as social media, businesses they have started and personal appearances within the guiding principles originally outlined by the board in October."

There was a lot to digest from the news dropping, including when all three NCAA divisions were expected to vote upon new NIL guidelines, when they were hoping they going into effect, and more.

AllBadgers.com reached out to Wisconsin senior associate athletic director for external communications, Justin Doherty, on Wednesday for comment about the announcement. He responded late Wednesday night:

"Our approach at Wisconsin has been to support our student-athletes as much as we possibly can, in all facets of their experience here, within the NCAA/Big Ten guidelines and rules under which we operate. We will continue to support our student-athletes regardless of how those parameters may shift in the future."

Here is more coverage from Sports Illustrated itself: