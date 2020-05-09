Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 9th
Jake Kocorowski
As the weekend kicks up on this chilly Saturday morning, AllBadgers.com wanted to highlight some of the other college team channels that make up the Sports Illustrated network.
From the Big Ten to the SEC, ACC and Big 12, be sure to check out some of the best articles on the following programs from our SI channels. For sake of familiarity, I will start with those in the Big Ten Conference and continue to branch out from there.
Big Ten
Michigan
From Wolverine Digest's Eric Rutter, including one about 2022 four-star standout Braelon Allen from Fond du Lac:
- Michigan Feels 2022 Safety Braelon Allen Could Be Jabrill Peppers Look-A-Like
2021 Big Ten Recruiting Snapshot: Michigan Near Top Of Conference
Michigan State
- From Hondo Carpenter of Spartan Nation: "Magic Johnson's Success Never Took His Heart Far Away'
Indiana
- From Tom Brew of Hoosiers Now: "Jovan Swann Comes Home, and He's Thrilled About Finishing Career at Indiana"
Iowa
- From Hawkeye Maven publisher John Bohnenkamp: "Bohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Are Building A Strong 2021 Class"
Purdue
- Also from Tom Brew, who is the publisher for Boilermakers Country: "Purdue President Mitch Daniels: 'Our Intention is to Open School' in the Fall"
From Around the Rest of the College Athletic Landscape
Duke
From Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country:
- "Chase Jeter Reportedly Selling His Duke Equipment on Instagram"
- David Cutcliffe on Who Benefits From a Shortened Fall Camp
Florida State
- From David Visser of AllSeminoles.com: "FSU Football: Can Norvell Increase Offensive Explosiveness?"
LSU
- From Glen West of LSU Country: "Watch: LSU Football Tight End Arik Gilbert Back in the Lab Training in Georgia"
Oklahoma
- From AllSooners.com's John E. Hoover: "Oklahoma's Recruiting Ranking: Is it Too Low? Or Is it Just Too Soon?"
Oklahoma State
- From Pokes' Report's Zach Lancaster: "OSU Football Season Ticket Sales Much Higher Than Expected With Pandemic"
West Virginia
- From Mountaineer Maven's Christopher Hall: "WVU Coaching Staffs Taking a Pay Cut"