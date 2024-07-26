All Badgers

Rose Lavelle, Aleem Ford and 15 other Badgers competing at Paris Olympics

WIsconsin will be well represented at this year's Olympics.

Tony Liebert

Jul 13, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) kicks the ball during the first half against Mexico at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 13, 2024; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; United States midfielder Rose Lavelle (16) kicks the ball during the first half against Mexico at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway and the University of Wisconsin will be well represented with 17 total former or current Badgers competing at the games.

Wisconsin will be well represented in the rowing event with four competitors, two in volleyball, five in track & field and three in the pool in swimming or diving.

Rose Lavelle, Soccer (U.S.A.)

Aleem Ford, Basketball (Puerto Rico)

Mohammed Ahmed, Track & Field (Canada)

Phoebe Bacon, Swiming (U.S.A.)

Lauren Carlini, Volleyball (U.S.A.)

Jaden Eikermann Gregorchuk, Diving (Germany)

Olli Hoare, Track & Field (Australia)

Grace Joyce, Rowing (U.S.A.)

Alev Kelter, Rugby (U.S.A.)

Morgan McDonald, Track & Field (Australia)

Lauren O'Connor, Rowing (U.S.A.)

Dana Rettke, Volleyball (U.S.A.)

Adam Spencer, Track & Field (Australia)

Taiko Torepe-Ormsby, Swimming (New Zealand)

Sophia Vitas, Rowing (U.S.A.)

Maddie Wanamaker, Rowing (U.S.A.)

Zach Ziemek, Track & Field (U.S.A.)

Published
Tony Liebert

TONY LIEBERT

Home/Wisconsin Athletics