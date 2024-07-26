Rose Lavelle, Aleem Ford and 15 other Badgers competing at Paris Olympics
The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially underway and the University of Wisconsin will be well represented with 17 total former or current Badgers competing at the games.
Wisconsin will be well represented in the rowing event with four competitors, two in volleyball, five in track & field and three in the pool in swimming or diving.
Rose Lavelle, Soccer (U.S.A.)
Aleem Ford, Basketball (Puerto Rico)
Mohammed Ahmed, Track & Field (Canada)
Phoebe Bacon, Swiming (U.S.A.)
Lauren Carlini, Volleyball (U.S.A.)
Jaden Eikermann Gregorchuk, Diving (Germany)
Olli Hoare, Track & Field (Australia)
Grace Joyce, Rowing (U.S.A.)
Alev Kelter, Rugby (U.S.A.)
Morgan McDonald, Track & Field (Australia)
Lauren O'Connor, Rowing (U.S.A.)
Dana Rettke, Volleyball (U.S.A.)
Adam Spencer, Track & Field (Australia)
Taiko Torepe-Ormsby, Swimming (New Zealand)
Sophia Vitas, Rowing (U.S.A.)
Maddie Wanamaker, Rowing (U.S.A.)
Zach Ziemek, Track & Field (U.S.A.)