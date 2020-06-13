AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Asks Coaches 'to Forego Athletics-Related Activities' on Election Day 2020

Jake Kocorowski

On Friday afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement that it "will be engaging with Badger student-athletes to encourage and support voting on November 3."

"I have asked our coaching staffs to forego athletics-related activities for our student-athletes on Election Day, November 3, 2020," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, said in the press release. "Our objective is not to tell them who to vote for. We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote. I want to make that as easy as possible for them."

According to UW, more than 800 student-athletes make up the 23 teams that compete for the university.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the NCAA's Board of Governors also released its statement "on Social Activism," that endorsed the schools to take "a day off from "athletics activity," as seen below:

President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens.

Comments

Wisconsin Athletics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Badgers News: Cole Van Lanen a Preseason All-American; Ross Kolodziej Video

Catching up on some news from the past couple of days.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Offers 2022 Tight End

Another new offer for the next recruiting cycle

Jake Kocorowski

Updated Look at Wisconsin's Recruiting Rankings

With four commitments since Memorial Day, here is where UW ranks as of June 12.

Jake Kocorowski

Coach on T.J. Bollers: "He's the Hardest-Working Kid We Got"

A chat with the Tiffin (IA) Clear Creek-Amana head coach and what Bollers can bring to UW with his physical gifts combined with his motor.

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Commitment of 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers to Wisconsin

Lots of love on social media for the latest public commitment.

Jake Kocorowski

Scouting Profile: 2021 Wisconsin OLB Commit T.J. Bollers

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. breaks down the newest Badger's junior film.

Jake Kocorowski

2021 OLB T.J. Bollers Commits to Wisconsin

A four-star standout jumps across state lines to join the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Announced as Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year

Congrats to the three-time All-American!

Jake Kocorowski

20 on '20: Replacing Two Key Wisconsin Linebackers

A lot of defensive starters return, but UW will have to replace two key 'backers.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag Submission Time

Got questions that are Wisconsin-related? I'll do my best to answer them.

Jake Kocorowski

by

BuckyFan11