On Friday afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement that it "will be engaging with Badger student-athletes to encourage and support voting on November 3."

"I have asked our coaching staffs to forego athletics-related activities for our student-athletes on Election Day, November 3, 2020," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, said in the press release. "Our objective is not to tell them who to vote for. We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote. I want to make that as easy as possible for them."

According to UW, more than 800 student-athletes make up the 23 teams that compete for the university.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the NCAA's Board of Governors also released its statement "on Social Activism," that endorsed the schools to take "a day off from "athletics activity," as seen below: