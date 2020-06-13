Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Asks Coaches 'to Forego Athletics-Related Activities' on Election Day 2020
Jake Kocorowski
On Friday afternoon, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement that it "will be engaging with Badger student-athletes to encourage and support voting on November 3."
"I have asked our coaching staffs to forego athletics-related activities for our student-athletes on Election Day, November 3, 2020," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, said in the press release. "Our objective is not to tell them who to vote for. We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote. I want to make that as easy as possible for them."
According to UW, more than 800 student-athletes make up the 23 teams that compete for the university.
Earlier in the day on Friday, the NCAA's Board of Governors also released its statement "on Social Activism," that endorsed the schools to take "a day off from "athletics activity," as seen below:
President Mark Emmert and the NCAA Board of Governors recognize the important role social engagement has on driving positive societal change. The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement. We commend NCAA student-athletes who recognized the need for change and took action through safe and peaceful protest. We encourage students to continue to make their voices heard on these important issues, engage in community activism and exercise their Constitutional rights. Further, we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens.