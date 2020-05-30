AllBadgers
Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez Releases Statement on Death of George Floyd

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Jake Kocorowski

On Friday evening, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement from athletic director Barry Alvarez about the death of George Floyd.

"I am greatly saddened and angered at the actions that led to the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week," Alvarez said to begin the statement. "A life was lost and it mattered. What is most disheartening is the rate at which we continue to see instances such as this occur."

Four officers from the Minneapolis police department were fired on Tuesday, and on Friday, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced that Derek Chauvin was arrested on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of the 46-year-old Floyd.

Read the full statement from Alvarez below:

I am greatly saddened and angered at the actions that led to the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week. A life was lost and it mattered. What is most disheartening is the rate at which we continue to see instances such as this occur. Racism and lack of care for the life of our fellow man must stop.

While being treated differently on account of race may unfortunately feel normal for many in our society, we all must work together to correct and reshape this reality. What makes sports so great is their ability to bring together people from different backgrounds for a common cause, even if we disagree on so many other things.

I want to acknowledge the pain that the African-American students, coaches and staff in our department and community are feeling about this incident. It's hard to put into words and impossible to relate to. But make no mistake, it is a priority for our athletic department to make sure that voices are heard and support is provided.

UW Athletics will continue to work directly with our Minority Student-Athlete Union and other student and staff-led entities to align on recommended changes. We will continue to dedicate resources to create safe spaces and improve on the experiences of our Badger Athletics family. This is an ongoing journey and we will continue to evaluate our own policies and practices to ensure a safe and memorable experience is had by all.

Together we will move forward and together we will be stronger.

Alvarez is not the only Badger to publicly speak about Floyd's death. Current assistant coach Alando Tucker recently shared posts on Twitter and Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

“I CANNOT BREATHE” Our lives are a mockery of the American way! We’ve never been accepted in this American Settlers culture! Our ancestral history have been burned, we’ve been enslaved, lynched, raped, oppressed, experimented on, drug infused, imprisoned, stripped of education & health, deprived of financial literacy, placed in concentration camps - sorry I mean ghettos, dehumanized, animalized and the list goes on. As a black person, I wake up everyday with the pressures of being buried alive. As a black man if I cannot protect myself, I damn sure cannot protect my family. Our lives are a parody of the American way! My skin makes me an enemy of this nation. My intelligence makes me a threat to the system! If I don’t demand justice, I could be next. Until we are all free, none of us are....You have the right to remain silent, I do not! I CANNOT BREATHE - Alando #icantbreathe

A post shared by Alando Tucker (@alandotucker) on

