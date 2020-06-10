Earlier this week on Monday, a petition on Change.org created by former Wisconsin track student-athletes Hanna Barton and Banke Oginni addressed athletic director Barry Alvarez and the UW athletic board.

As of 3:30 p.m. CT Wednesday afternoon, 1,790 people signed the petition that strongly advocates UW "to actively work to dismantle racism within our athletic community and greater nation" and take further actions.

Those included the following, as seen in the petition:

We know that MSAU [Minority Student-Athlete Union], SAAC [Student-Athlete Advisory Committee], and SAESO [Students Equally Supporting Others] will be working with UW Athletics to implement lasting change within the current student-athlete body; however, we implore you to take additional actions as an administration and coaching staff to: *Further educate yourselves on America's deep history with anti-Black injustice by: **Reading: A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn, Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America by Ibram X. Kendi, So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo **Watching: 13th by Ava DuVernay (netflix), When They See Us by Ava DuVernay (netflix)

*Confront white privilege and fragility by: **Reading: White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack, and Other Essays by Peggy McIntosh **Hiring a consultant such as Jen Fry (https://jenfrytalks.com/ to lead and facilitate antiracism workshops for student-athletes and staff *Partner with and learn from University resources like the multicultural student center in the Red Gym and professors in the African American Studies department. *Look at how many staff of color exist in the entire staff directory, especially at the senior admin level, and review hiring practices to take corrective actions. *Publicly release a diversity and inclusion report each year outlining the specific actions UW Athletics has taken to:

**Increase representation

**Support student athletes and staff of color

**Engage fans of color *Reflect critically on UW Athletic’s relationship with UWPD and how their presence impacts the experience of Black student-athletes, fans, and staff of color at athletic contests. *Donate to local organizations like, Nehemiah (https://nehemiah.org/ Urban Triage (urbantriage@gmail.com), and Freedom Inc. (info@freedom-inc.org).

Early Wednesday afternoon, Alvarez responded in a statement on social media: