Wisconsin athletics climbs to No. 3 in Learfield Directors’ Cup standings
The Learfield Directors’ Cup standings are a tremendous way to determine just who is the best college in athletics from all walks of sports. Following a run to the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four championship, Wisconsin now finds itself sitting third overall.
The Division I Learfield Directors’ Cup standings are presented by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and Learfield. The Badgers picked up over 424 points during the winter, thanks in large part to Casey O’Brien and the Wisconsin women taking home national title No. 8.
North Carolina currently sits first with 843.25 points followed by Stanford with 760.5. Wisconsin is third with 693.70, just ahead of Big Ten Conference rivals Ohio State and USC.
Both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams finished in the Top 25 at the NCAA Championships for more points, with the men’s basketball team adding to it thanks to a 17th place finish.
Zan Fugitt picked up 44 points after he earned All-American honors in wrestling at the NCAA Championships. The track teams also earned points at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
Wisconsin is on pace for its highest finish ever in the standings, as the previous best was 12th in 1993-94. They are also the highest Big Ten team at the moment, which would be another program-best, eclipsing third, which they have finished in five times.
Last year, the Badgers were 25th overall, two spots better than the 2022-23 season.