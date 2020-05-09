On Saturday morning, Wisconsin's athletic department announced "a compensation and work reduction plan" it hopes to carry out to cope with the financial burdens from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The release stated the plan, which will provisionally begin later this month on May 18 and run through July 25, will "include most of its employees." The hope for UW is that the combined efforts as noted below will save about $2.8 million.

The university's athletic department is asking 25 of its highest-paid employees to take on a temporary 15% pay reduction for the next six months without a cutback in work hours. Those in that company include athletic director Barry Alvarez, head football coach Paul Chryst and men's basketball head coach Greg Gard.

Wisconsin Athletics also noted that most of its employees will engage in the state's Department of Workforce Development’s Work-Share program -- something stated in the release as "pending approval" -- and see their hours scaled down by "either 20 or 50 percent." According to the release, the estimated 350 people that this measure affects "can apply for expanded unemployment benefits."

“Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family,” Alvarez said in the press release. “But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.

“I greatly appreciate our highest earners’ willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”

Here is the full press release by UW's athletic program: