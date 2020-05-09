Wisconsin Athletic Department to Enact 'Compensation and Work Reduction Plan'
Jake Kocorowski
On Saturday morning, Wisconsin's athletic department announced "a compensation and work reduction plan" it hopes to carry out to cope with the financial burdens from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The release stated the plan, which will provisionally begin later this month on May 18 and run through July 25, will "include most of its employees." The hope for UW is that the combined efforts as noted below will save about $2.8 million.
The university's athletic department is asking 25 of its highest-paid employees to take on a temporary 15% pay reduction for the next six months without a cutback in work hours. Those in that company include athletic director Barry Alvarez, head football coach Paul Chryst and men's basketball head coach Greg Gard.
Wisconsin Athletics also noted that most of its employees will engage in the state's Department of Workforce Development’s Work-Share program -- something stated in the release as "pending approval" -- and see their hours scaled down by "either 20 or 50 percent." According to the release, the estimated 350 people that this measure affects "can apply for expanded unemployment benefits."
“Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family,” Alvarez said in the press release. “But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.
“I greatly appreciate our highest earners’ willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”
Here is the full press release by UW's athletic program:
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Department of Athletics intends to implement a compensation and work reduction plan to include most of its employees in an effort to manage financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan will tentatively go into effect on May 18 and continue through July 25.
“Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family,” Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.
“I greatly appreciate our highest earners’ willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”
Wisconsin Athletics’ highest-earning employees will be asked to voluntarily incur a 15-percent reduction in pay over the next six months. A total of 25 people comprises this group, including Alvarez, head football coach Paul Chryst and head men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. There will be no reduction in this group’s work hours.
Most employees will participate in the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Work-Share program (pending approval) and have their work hours reduced by either 20 or 50 percent. This includes approximately 350 employees who can apply for expanded unemployment benefits that in most cases offset lost wages through July 25. Use of the Work-Share Program allows UW Athletics to retain skilled employees by reducing work hours while allowing employees to supplement lost wages with unemployment benefits.
The compensation reductions for high earners combined with the pending Work-Share Program participation would save UW Athletics an estimated $2.8 million.
The majority of UW Athletics staff continue to work from home while the state’s “Safer at Home” directive remains in effect and while the UW-Madison campus is temporarily closed.