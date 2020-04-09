Wisconsin "to Not Pursue Waivers" for Senior Spring Sports Student-Athletes

Last week, the NCAA Division I Council announced that it would "allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and an extension of their period of eligibility."

On Thursday, Wisconsin's athletic department released a statement saying that it would not engage in working to obtain waivers for those senior Badgers who participated in those programs.

Here is the full statement from UW:

The NCAA Division I Council’s vote last month to allow institutions to provide an additional season of competition and extend the period of eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty in college athletics. UW Athletics places tremendous emphasis on its student-athletes earning an undergraduate degree and having a great competitive experience. In the case of the UW spring student-athletes to which the NCAA’s waiver would apply, a substantial percentage of the student-athletes are scheduled to earn their degrees before next spring. In spite of today’s uncertainties, we will do everything possible to support our student-athletes as they work toward those degrees. In regard to athletic competition, we will continue to follow the guidance of medical professionals. We are all in a rapidly changing environment that makes decision-making challenging. We will continue to keep the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans at the forefront of our decision-making. The athletic department has made the decision to not pursue waivers that would extend the eligibility of our senior student-athletes. Student-athletes in their fourth year of eligibility have concluded their careers with us. This group of student-athletes has our full support up to, including and beyond graduation. They are Badgers for life and we are greatly appreciative of the way they have represented our department and the university.

The Wisconsin State Journal's Todd Milewski first reported the news earlier on Thursday, which included comments from athletic director Barry Alvarez during his monthly radio show that aired on Wednesday evening.

AllBadgers.com spoke with track and field standouts Alicia Monson and Olli Hoare recently about the Olympic Games postponement, along with potential decisions they may have needed to make about turning pro or staying at the college level.