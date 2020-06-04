Wisconsin Volleyball Announces Partnership with Brand Consultant Jeremy Darlow
Earlier on Thursday, Wisconsin announced via press release that its volleyball program "will be the first women’s college team in the nation to partner with brand marketing expert and renowned author Jeremy Darlow."
In the statement, the athletic department explained how Darlow "will work with UW student-athletes to educate them on how to develop and grow their personal brand to lay a foundation for post-graduate success in professional careers and beyond." That will happen through the players taking his course called "The DARLOW Rules: How to Build an Athlete Brand."
“There is not a volleyball program in the country that cares more about the future of their athletes than the University of Wisconsin; this partnership is proof of that,” Darlow said in the statement.
Darlow, who wrote the book "The Athletes Are Brands Too," has worked with a variety of athletes and celebrities ranging from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to soccer star Lionel Messi and Snoop Dogg. However, as the press release states, he has also assisted those on the college level -- whether programs themselves or coaches and student-athletes -- "build and elevate their brands to elite levels."
“I think this is a great opportunity for our players,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said in the release. “Our team will be learning from someone who has written books on building a brand and has worked with some of the notable names in sports and entertainment. Learning how to capitalize on their influence now is a no-brainer. Our hope is to set them up post-college to achieve any career goal they desire.”
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin volleyball team will be the first women’s college team in the nation to partner with brand marketing expert and renowned author Jeremy Darlow.
Darlow, who personally selected the Badgers to take his course, “The DARLOW Rules: How to Build an Athlete Brand”, will work with UW student-athletes to educate them on how to develop and grow their personal brand to lay a foundation for post-graduate success in professional careers and beyond.
“There is not a volleyball program in the country that cares more about the future of their athletes than the University of Wisconsin; this partnership is proof of that,” said Darlow.
“The Athletes Are Brands Too” author has worked with athletes, including Aaron Rodgers, Kris Bryant, and Lionel Messi; and celebrities such as Kanye West and Snoop Dogg. He helps college athletic programs, coaches, and athletes build and elevate their brands to elite levels.
“I think this is a great opportunity for our players,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our team will be learning from someone who has written books on building a brand and has worked with some of the notable names in sports and entertainment. Learning how to capitalize on their influence now is a no-brainer. Our hope is to set them up post-college to achieve any career goal they desire.”
Darlow’s course will provide athletes with the fundamentals of brand development and communication. Throughout the course, athletes will learn marketing skills that will culminate in the development of unique personal brand marketing plans.
“The goal is to teach athletes how to build personal brands that set them up for success in life, regardless of what happens in sports,” added Darlow. “Too often athletes are defined entirely by their athletic careers without developing influence in other areas of passion. My goal is to change that.”
“I’ve been working with Kelly since 2009 and there is a good reason for that,” UW assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Brittany Dildine said. “He is a loyal advocate for the people in his program. He is diligent about pushing his staff and his team to reach their full potential. That is what you sign up for when you become a Badger. We want the entire package that college athletics can provide. If there is an opportunity to educate and develop our women so they are set up for the next step in their life, he is going to be sure to take a leading role in finding that edge for them.”
“We are excited about this opportunity, and I can’t wait to see what the players learn from this experience,” Sheffield concluded
About Darlow
Jeremy Darlow is a leading brand consultant, former director of marketing for Adidas football, volleyball, and baseball, adjunct marketing professor, and author of the book “Brands Win Championships,” a branding guidebook for college sports programs. During and since his role at Adidas, he has worked with some of the most heralded athletes, celebrities, and NCAA programs in and around sports, including Aaron Rodgers, Von Miller, Adrian Peterson, Dak Prescott, Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Lionel Messi, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Snoop Dogg, Kanye West, Notre Dame, Michigan, UCLA, Miami, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Texas A&M. His first book has been read and studied by professors at major college sports programs across the United States, including Georgetown University, Gonzaga University, the University of Alabama, the University of Louisville, Oregon State University, and New York University.