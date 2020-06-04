Wisconsin Volleyball Announces Partnership with Brand Consultant Jeremy Darlow

Earlier on Thursday, Wisconsin announced via press release that its volleyball program "will be the first women’s college team in the nation to partner with brand marketing expert and renowned author Jeremy Darlow."

In the statement, the athletic department explained how Darlow "will work with UW student-athletes to educate them on how to develop and grow their personal brand to lay a foundation for post-graduate success in professional careers and beyond." That will happen through the players taking his course called "The DARLOW Rules: How to Build an Athlete Brand."

“There is not a volleyball program in the country that cares more about the future of their athletes than the University of Wisconsin; this partnership is proof of that,” Darlow said in the statement.

Darlow, who wrote the book "The Athletes Are Brands Too," has worked with a variety of athletes and celebrities ranging from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to soccer star Lionel Messi and Snoop Dogg. However, as the press release states, he has also assisted those on the college level -- whether programs themselves or coaches and student-athletes -- "build and elevate their brands to elite levels."

“I think this is a great opportunity for our players,” head coach Kelly Sheffield said in the release. “Our team will be learning from someone who has written books on building a brand and has worked with some of the notable names in sports and entertainment. Learning how to capitalize on their influence now is a no-brainer. Our hope is to set them up post-college to achieve any career goal they desire.”

Here it the full release from UW's athletic department: