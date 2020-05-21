Two Big Ten Network Personalities Say Wisconsin is Favorite Big Ten Campus

The Big Ten Network released its "3 on 3" segment on Thursday via social media, and Dave Revsine asked fellow personalities Rick Pizzo and Mike Hall just which conference campus is their favorite?

The two hosts responded with the one many Badgers hold dearly in their hearts, that being the UW-Madison campus.

Here is what Rizzo and Hall both said:

Rick Pizzo: "This one for me Dave is so easy, I needed about a second-and-a-half to debate, and that was probably a second too long. To me, it is Madison, Wisconsin, and the campus at the University of Wisconsin. It is gorgeous from start to finish. You want lakes? We have multiple. We have a student union with the terrace that looks out upon that lake. You want ice cream, you want your favorite beverage while you're enjoying those views? That's available too. The campus itself is gorgeous. The surrounding area has all the restaurants, all the eateries, everything that you could possibly want. the fans are passionate, the people are remarkably friendly. I'm a little biased living on the north side of Chicago. it's just about a two-hour drive, easy to get there. For me, nothing lives up to the campus at Wisconsin."

Mike Hall: "Rick simply put, plus one. I could make one up here just for the sake of variety, but if I'm going with my heart, I'm going Madison. I mean that's the question oddly enough I feel I get asked more than anything else when I meet someone for the first time, but especially the summer factor, Rick. When it is warm out, and you've got (Lake) Monona and (Lake) Mendota, and you've got that fabulous football stadium and people are out and about. I mean you mentioned the (Memorial) Union -- the food, the colored chairs, the view -- it's a picture of exactly what a movie studio would mock up if they were creating a perfect college vibe. Never gets old to me."

Revsine emphasized that he loves Madison, and if the question was favorite college town, he might have picked it. However when honing in on the qualifier of just the campus, he believes "it is impossible to beat Northwestern."