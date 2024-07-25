Wisconsin signs AD Chris McIntosh to 5-year contract extension
The University of Wisconsin signed Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh to a five-year contract extension on Thursday.
McIntosh began his tenure in Madison on July 1, 2021. The new agreement revises and extends his initial contract — a five-year deal with base compensation of $1 million in 2024 — for five additional years, through June 30, 2029, according to the university.
“Chris is an extremely effective leader at a time of unprecedented change across the collegiate athletics landscape,” says Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin in a statement. “In the midst of this shift, he continues to position the Badgers for long-term success in the top tier of college sports. I’m thrilled he’ll continue to be a Badger and look forward to his leadership in the years to come.”
Since taking over the Badgers athletic department, McIntosh has notably hired Luke Fickell as the head football coach and Mike Hastings as the head coach of the men's hockey program.
He is an alumnus of Wisconsin and captained the Badgers football team in the late 90s, earning All-America honors as an offensive tackle. He will now continue to lead the department through a dramatic change to the overall landscape of college athletics.