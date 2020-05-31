AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

AllBadgers.com Asks: What is Your Favorite Wisconsin Tailgate Recipe?

Jake Kocorowski

As the summer months begin to kick in, the smells of some meat on the grill -- or veggies, for that matter -- or a fantastic side dish are always a weekend delight. 

That got AllBadgers.com, as well as those within the Jump Around Wisconsin Facebook group thinking -- what are some of your favorite tailgate recipes for state-wide sporting events?

I have mentioned this before, but I absolutely love walking to Camp Randall Stadium during Badgers game days and savory aroma of brats along that path. I also feel like I could eat one of these encased treats at any time of the day, whether it be breakfast, lunch or dinner.

For Miller Park, I once had some fantastic grilled chicken wings that were smothered in a tasty sauce after a Brewers game. I know there are Badgers faithful who are big Green Bay Packers fans as well, so what recipes do you either at Lambeau Field or even in the comfort of your own home?

While we wait for sports to return, let AllBadgers.com know if you have a particular recipe or food you enjoy in the comments section below, and heck, maybe I will try to recreate it and put it up on social media later.

More Recent Coverage from AllBadgers.com This Week

Comments

Wisconsin Athletics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Around the Sports Illustrated College Network: May 31th

Looking around the Big Ten to ACC, SEC and more!

Jake Kocorowski

Many Remember Former Wisconsin Hockey Standout Rob Andringa, Who Died on Friday

The former Badger defenseman turned TV broadcaster had been battling colon cancer

Jake Kocorowski

RB Bradrick Shaw Announces Commitment to California

The Badger back heads out west to play in the Pac-12.

Jake Kocorowski

by

MertzMania20

Wisconsin Weekly Recruiting Recap

A look back at the week that was, with the potential tease that the Badgers will add more to the already intriguing 2021 class shortly?

Jake Kocorowski

Barry Alvarez Releases Statement on Death of George Floyd

The statement came out on Friday evening, and Alvarez discussed the death of George Floyd and more.

Jake Kocorowski

Lorne Bowman Continues to Prepare for Wisconsin

A chat with the standout guard from Michigan, and his response to an assistant's high praise.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin guard Lorne Bowman on the Incoming 2020 Badgers

A chat with the incoming guard about his 2020 classmates and what they could bring to the program

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Still in Strong Standing with 2021 CB Ricardo Hallman After Virtual Visit

The Badgers' staff make quite the impression again on the four-star cornerback during the midweek 'visit.'

Jake Kocorowski

by

Kiev

2021 TE Jack Pugh 'Checked Every Box' Before Committing to Wisconsin

A chat with Dan Pugh about his son's commitment to the Badgers, and how the program had been the leader "for a long time."

Jake Kocorowski

2022 OL Carson Hinzman Talks New SEC Offers, Relationship with Wisconsin

A chat with the 2022 recruit about two big-time offers this month and his relationship with the home-state Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski