Highly-Recruited Isaiah Hill Gets Closer to Home -- Transfers from Tulsa to Fresno State

Isaiah Hill, a 3-star product of Bakersfield, Ca., has decided to get closer to home. Hill, who played at Tulsa in his freshman season, has verbally committed to transfer to Fresno State.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Hill appeared in 31 games at Tulsa, including making seven starts in non-conference play, averaging 20.4 minutes per game. He, however, made only 45 of 133 shot attempts (13 of 55 from 3-point range.

Utah State power forward Roche Grootfaam, meanwhile, entered the transfer portal. The native of Suriname, who began his college career at College of Southern Idaho, will be a grad transfer, meaning he will be eligible without sitting out a season.

The 6-7, 225-pound Grootfaam redshirted his first year at Utah State, and appeared in only 11 games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds a game, playing an average 5.6 minutes in those 11 games.