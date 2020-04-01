Welcome to 7220
Highly-Recruited Isaiah Hill Gets Closer to Home -- Transfers from Tulsa to Fresno State

Tracy Ringolsby

 Isaiah Hill, a 3-star product of Bakersfield, Ca., has decided to get closer to home. Hill, who played at Tulsa in his freshman season, has verbally committed to transfer to Fresno State.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Hill appeared in 31 games at Tulsa, including making seven starts in non-conference play, averaging 20.4 minutes per game. He, however, made only 45 of 133 shot attempts (13 of 55 from 3-point range.

Utah State power forward Roche Grootfaam, meanwhile, entered the transfer portal. The native of Suriname, who began his college career at College of Southern Idaho, will be a grad transfer, meaning he will be eligible without sitting out a season.

The 6-7, 225-pound Grootfaam redshirted his first year at Utah State, and appeared in only 11 games, averaging 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds a game, playing an average 5.6 minutes in those 11 games.

Edwards Joins Loyola Marymount Staff as Assistant to Recently Hired Stan Johnson

Edwards was fired after four seasons as the Wyoming head coach on March 9

Tracy Ringolsby

A Cowboy Born and Bred: Hunter Thompson Makes It Official -- He's Staying at Wyoming

The Hunter's -- Thompson and Maldanado --have both announced their plans to remain in Brown and Gold with new coach Jeff Linder

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Phone: Cowboys Basketball Offers Two Shooting Forwards

Cowboys have room to add at least four more new faces

Tracy Ringolsby

Take Three: Cowboys Add 3-Point Whiz Drake Jeffries from Indian Hills Junior College.

The 6-5 shooting guard is second commitment Cowboys have received in 11 days since Linder was named head coach

Tracy Ringolsby

He's Back: Riley Grabu Added to Wyoming Basketball Staff as Director of Recruiting

Grabu was head coach at his alma mater, Boulder High School, last two seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder and Staff Undertaking Roster Revisions for Wyoming Basketball

Cowboys pursuing senior-to-be Anthony D'Avanzo from Division II Lewis College

Tracy Ringolsby

Point Guard Teyvion Kirk Becomes 1st CSU Player to Enter Transfer Portal

17 MW Players Not in Transfer Portal - 3 Each Air Force, Boise State and Fresno State

Tracy Ringolsby

Remaking of Wyoming Basketball Roster Begins; Morman, Milton Enter Transfer Portal

Listing of All Mountain West Players who have filed on the Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Fills Out Cowboy Basketball Staff With Hiring of Sundance Wicks

A native of Gillette, Wicks enjoys a homecoming in filling out Linder's coaching staff

Tracy Ringolsby