Air Force Joins Wyoming In Pulling Off Opening Day Upsets in MW Tournament

Final Score: No. 9 Seed Air Force 77, No. 8 Seed Fresno State 70

Sophomore guard A.J. Walker scored a career-high 24 points as Air Force survived Fresno State’s 3-point barrage to advance to the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Championship quarterfinal against top-seeded San Diego State. Walker connected on 5-of-7 from 3-point range, while senior forward Lavelle Scottie moved into fourth-place in the school’s all-time career scoring list with 21 points in the contest.

Air Force-Fresno State quick hits

With the win, Air Force advances to the quarterfinals of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship and will take on top-seeded San Diego State. The Falcons are seeking their first-ever quarterfinal win.

For the first time since the MW tournament expanded to its current format in 2014, the Falcons have advanced to back-to-back quarterfinals.

Air Force was led by a career-high 24 points from sophomore guard A.J. Walker, surpassing his previous best of 21 points vs Nevada on Dec. 7, 2019.

Walker was 5-of-7 from 3-point range, setting a new season-high for 3-pointers in a game.

Along with Walker, senior forward Lavelle Scottie had 21 points and six rebounds on 9-of-18 shooting.

With his 21 points, Scottie moved into fourth all-time in school history for career points, passing Michael Lyons (2009-13). Scottie now has 1,540 career points, and is 10 points shy of Tim Harris (1977-81) for third on the school’s all-time list.

Air Force is now 10-0 this season when leading at the half.

Fresno State shot lights out from 3-point range, making 16-of-36 from beyond the arc, including 10-of-21 in the second half. The 16 made 3-pointers are tied for the second most in Mountain West tournament history, which Fresno State also accomplished vs. Air Force in the 2019 tournament.

The Bulldogs hit five-straight 3-pointers, including a four-point play, on five-straight possessions spanning from 8:09 to 4:33 left in the second half. Fresno State trailed Air Force 58-50 before the run began and led 66-64 by the end of it.

Leading the way from 3-point range was senior guard New Williams, who registered 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the 3-point line. It was the third time this season that Williams has made at least six 3-pointers in a game.

Fresno State senior forward Nate Grimes recorded his 11th double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Overheard

Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich: What a great effort by our team. I thought the grit and determination and the character -- and then I thought our seniors really, at the end -- Lavelle Scottie's putback off of two missed free throws for a score, a score inside -- Ryan Swan, our coaching staff jumped up when he turned, spun and shot it. They said some things I can't say right now. But when it went in, they were the first four to jump up and cheer. And what a shot. And A.J. (Walker) was just consistent throughout the game.

Pilipovich on Thursday's matchup with No. 5 ranked San Diego State: But if (Air Force) is not motivated and excited about playing in the quarterfinal of the Mountain West, which we've never advanced past, and playing the top five team in the country, then we've got the wrong guys. And I know we don't have the wrong guys because our institution doesn't have those type of people. So we're going to be ready to go. We're going to play extremely hard. We're going to have a lot of fun. And hopefully we'll have some people cheering us on. Maybe the people that come in who aren't wearing red or blue will decide to wear blue because we're not fifth in the country.

Fresno State coach Justin Hutson: I thought they handled our pressure this game a lot better than they did the previous games before. And we actually tried to pressure a little bit more. And they handled it. They didn't rattle. Only had eight turnovers. And they broke it in and got it inside and scored on us. Hats off to that coaching staff and those players.

Final Score: No. 7 Seed New Mexico 79, No. 10 Seed San José State 66

A 21-0 run in the first half spurred New Mexico to a first-round victory over San José State, 79-66, and advanced the team to a quarterfinals matchup against No. 2 seed Utah State. The Lobos were led by junior guard/forward Vance Jackson, who paved the way for the team with his third double-double of the season (26 points, 12 rebounds).

New Mexico-San José State quick hits:

With the win, New Mexico improves to 20-16 all-time in the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship, becoming just the third school to reach 20 all-time tournament wins. The Lobos will take on No. 2 seed Utah State in the quarterfinal, with the Lobos winning the lone meeting in the regular season finale on Feb. 29, 66-64.

New Mexico was led by junior guard/forward Vance Jackson , who notched his third double-double of the season with 26 points and 12 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting. Additionally, it was Jackson’s fourth 20-point game of the season. The Lobos are 3-1 this year when Jackson eclipses the 20-point mark.

, who notched his third double-double of the season with 26 points and 12 rebounds on 9-of-16 shooting. Additionally, it was Jackson’s fourth 20-point game of the season. The Lobos are 3-1 this year when Jackson eclipses the 20-point mark. UNM also got a strong performance from junior guard/forward Makuach Maluach , who scored a season-high 22 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting.

, who scored a season-high 22 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting. The Lobos utilized a 21-0 run in the first half in which they held San José State scoreless for 8:53 to take control of the game and take a 16-point lead into halftime.

The 16-point halftime-lead for New Mexico was its highest of the season. New Mexico’s previous largest halftime lead was 11 points on four separate occasions.

New Mexico senior forward Corey Manigault rounded out the scoring for the Lobos with 18 points. The trio of Jackson, Maluach and Manigault combined for 66 of New Mexico’s 79 points.

rounded out the scoring for the Lobos with 18 points. The trio of Jackson, Maluach and Manigault combined for 66 of New Mexico’s 79 points. San José State was led by sophomore guard/forward Seneca Knight , who recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season with 22 points. It was his 7th 20-point game in the last nine games.

, who recorded his 12th 20-point game of the season with 22 points. It was his 7th 20-point game in the last nine games. The Spartans also got a career-best 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting from freshman guard Omari Moore. His previous high was 12 points on Feb. 25, 2020 at Utah State.

Overheard

Coach Paul Weir: I would just say that the margin, based on our turnovers, is pretty impressive on our part to win a game by 13 with 21 turnovers. And to lose the points off turnovers by 14 points and still win by 13 says a lot about our defense and a lot about actually our offense outside of those turnovers. So we've got to find a way to clean up heading into tomorrow. It's one of the things that we stress quite a bit. It's probably the most disappointing thing of tonight, but outside of that, like I told them before the game, we just have to win by one -- survive and advance. It's not about all the numbers; it's about getting to tomorrow. And right now we're getting to tomorrow.

San Jose State coach Jean Prioleau: I thought we started out the game really well. We forced them into 21 turnovers, which I thought was outstanding. We didn't shoot the ball relatively well, especially during that run. But I thought our guys competed. I mean, I thought our team has competed all year long. And I'm playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores, so I'm really excited about the future of San Jose State basketball. I thought we've taken some big steps forward and the next step is to try to win the conference tournament game, for sure.

Final Score: No. 11 Seed Wyoming 80, No. 6 Seed Colorado State 74

Wyoming made six of its first seven 3-point attempts and never looked back as the Cowboys became the first No. 11 seed to win a game in Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship history with an 80-74 Border War victory over Colorado State. The Cowboys were led by a career-high 20 points and four 3-pointers from freshman guard Kwane Marble, and will take on No. 3 seed Nevada in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship.

Wyoming-Colorado State quick hits

With the win, Wyoming is the first No. 11 seed to win a game in Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship history. The No. 11 seeds had previously been 0-5 all-time.

Wyoming will take on No. 3 seed Nevada in the MW quarterfinals. The Wolf Pack swept the season series, with both wins coming by five points or less.

The Cowboys were led by freshman guard Kwane Marble , who scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The four made 3-pointers were also a career high for Marble.

, who scored a career-high 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. The four made 3-pointers were also a career high for Marble. As a team, Wyoming connected on 12-of-26 from 3-point range. Over the last four games, Wyoming has knocked down 42 3-pointers while shooting at a 38.2 percent clip over that time frame, well above its season-average of 30.7 percent.

Behind the hot shooting, Wyoming raced out to a 16-point first-half lead, and scored a season-high 44 points in the first half.

All five starters for the Cowboys scored in double figures, as the starters combined for 74 of the team’s 80 points.

Wyoming shared the ball well, assisting on 19 of its 25 baskets. The 19 assists are also a season-high, besting the previous top mark of 18 assists at San José State on Feb. 1, 2020.

For Colorado State, freshman guard Isaiah Stevens racked up 22 points and a career-high eight rebounds, while senior forward Nico Carvacho extended his Mountain West-record with his 49th career double-double (20 points, 15 rebounds).

Overheard

Wyoming guard Jake Hendricks: What Coach Edwards has preached all year is just to continue to defend and rebound. And if we get stops, they don't score. So they can't come back. And I thought we did a really good job of defending and we always preach about getting kills, which is three stops in a row. And I don't know how many we got, but we were on the verge of a lot. And we got two quite a bit. And when we don't let them score it, it stops their run. And then we've just got to finish with a rebound because they're a good offensive rebounding team.

Colorado State coach Niko Medved: I know that's the mantra (that teams can overlook a team like Wyoming). That is the last thing that happened, this group overlooking Wyoming. I promise you that is not what happened. I thought these guys practiced great. They prepared. We have a ton of respect in the world for Wyoming. And we knew it was going to be a tough game. We expected that. I don't think that was the case at all. I think our execution defensively on some of their emotions, we lost guys. And they made us pay. They did. Hendricks got hot early. Kwane Marble is a really good player, a guy who has not shot the ball well from the perimeter. He made some huge shots tonight when they really needed it. That wasn't the case here today. They just played better than us."