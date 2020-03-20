Air Force, UNLV Both Have 3 Players Enter Basketball Transfer Portal
Tracy Ringolsby
Air Force and UNLV, like Wyoming, are making coaching changes with their basketball team this spring. But while Wyoming has had only one player apply to the transfer portal so far, Air Force and UNLV have both had three players declare their intent to check opportunities at other schools by Thursday evening.
Boise State, meanwhile, has received commitments from two players in the transfer portal, the only Mountain West school to add any players as of Thursday evening.