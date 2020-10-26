Around the MW: Boise State Makes It Clear, Broncs Are Still Team to Beat
Inside The Seams
A look around the Mountain West, courtesy of MW.com
Boise State 42, Utah State 13
- Boise State won its 19th-consecutive home opener, led by the strong play of sophomore quarterback Hank Bachmeier. Bachmeier threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for a fourth score.
- The Broncos also found success on the ground, led by the 2019 Mountain West Freshman of the Year George Holani, who rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown on 14 touches. The sophomore running back also had a receiving touchdown.
Nevada 37, Wyoming 34 (OT)
- Nevada earned its first overtime victory since the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in December 2018.
- Wolf Pack sophomore quarterback Carson Strong completed 39 passes for 420 yards and four touchdowns. This was Strong’s second-straight 400-yard passing performance.
- Strong is the sixth Mountain West quarterback to record back-to-back 400-yard passing performances.
- Wyoming quarterback Levi Williams entered the game early in the first quarter after starter Sean Chambers suffered a broken fibula on the third play of the game. Williams completed 16 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown. Williams also rushed for 40 yards and two scores.
- Wyoming came storming back from a 28-6 second-half deficit and forced overtime when freshman kicker John Hoyland connected on a 42-yard field goal. In his first collegiate game, Hoyland was four-for-four.
Hawai‘i 34, Fresno State 19
- Hawai‘i won its first game under new head coach Todd Graham, earning its fourth-straight season-opening victory.
- Sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro improved to 5-0 as the Rainbow Warriors starter. Cordeiro racked up 345 yards of total offense, including a career-best 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
- Hawai‘i secured the victory with a strong defensive effort, tallying four takeaways, including two interceptions by senior defensive back Euguene Ford.
San José State 17, Air Force 6
- San José State snapped Air Force’s nine-game win streak, which was the second-longest active streak nationally.
- This marked the Spartan’s first Mountain West-opening victory since joining the Conference in 2013.
- Transfer quarterback Nick Starkel opened his SJSU career with 226 passing yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target on Saturday was wide receiver Bailey Gaither, who hauled in eight receptions for 110 yards.
San Diego State 34, UNLV 6
- San Diego State got its first win in head coach Brady Hoke’s second stint with the program.
- San Diego State limited UNLV to just six points, the fewest allowed in a Conference game by the Aztecs since Nov. 5, 2016. SDSU finished the 2019 season with the No. 2 scoring defense nationally.
- The Aztecs defense tallied 14 tackles for loss, tied for the second-most in a game this season nationally.
- As it usually does, San Diego State’s offensive success was dictated by the running game. The Aztecs racked up 287 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Four players rushed for at least 40 yards, led by Greg Bell, who ran for 111 yards and one touchdown.