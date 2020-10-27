Around the MW: Hawai'i QB Cordeiro Arrives in Laramie Unbeaten in Starting Role

From the offices of the Mountain West:

Around the Mountain West

Hawai‘i quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 5-0 as the starting signal-caller. In the season-opening win at Fresno State, Cordeiro threw for 229 yards and rushed for a game-high 116 yards and two touchdowns.

is 5-0 as the starting signal-caller. In the season-opening win at Fresno State, Cordeiro threw for 229 yards and rushed for a game-high 116 yards and two touchdowns. A win streak will end this week when Air Force hosts Boise State on Sat., Oct. 31 (4 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons have won nine-consecutive home games, a streak dating back to Nov. 10, 2018. This is tied as the ninth-longest active home win streak nationally. The Broncos hold a 10-game win streak in Mountain West play, the third-longest active streak nationally and longest by Boise State since joining the league in 2011.

Air Force defeated Navy on Oct. 3, 40-7, in the Mountain West’s first game of the season. The MW now owns a 12-10 record all-time against opponents from the American.

Boise State enters Halloween week as the all-time winningest FBS program, narrowly edging out Ohio State by winning percentage. The Broncos have a 461-170-2 (.7299) winning percentage, while the Buckeyes are second at 925-326-53 (.7297).

Boise State has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in 11 consecutive seasons. Sophomore George Holani led the Broncos in rushing last Saturday with 100 yards on 14 rushes.

led the Broncos in rushing last Saturday with 100 yards on 14 rushes. Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse enters his senior season with the NCAA’s career punt average record at 47.0 yards. Stonehouse was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list.

enters his senior season with the NCAA’s career punt average record at 47.0 yards. Stonehouse was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list. The Colorado State at Fresno State contest on Thurs., Oct. 29 pits a pair of first-year head coaches at their respective institutions. Both Steve Addazio (CSU) and Kalen DeBoer (FS) are searching for their first win.

(CSU) and (FS) are searching for their first win. Todd Graham is looking to become the first Rainbow Warrior head coach to win his first two games since 1974 (Larry Price).

is looking to become the first Rainbow Warrior head coach to win his first two games since 1974 (Larry Price). Nevada and UNLV will meet on Sat., Oct. 31, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the first collegiate game played at the state-of-the-art facility. On the line is the Fremont Cannon, which is currently painted red after the Rebels’ back-to-back wins in 2018 and ‘19.

Last Saturday against Wyoming, Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong , the Week 1 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, set the MW sophomore record for completions in a single game with 39.

, the Week 1 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, set the MW sophomore record for completions in a single game with 39. In San Diego State’s season-opening victory over UNLV, the Aztecs defense racked up 14 tackles for loss, the second-most in a game this season nationally. The 14 tackles for loss are tied for the most in a single game by a Mountain West team in the last five years (Wyoming - 2019; Hawai‘i - 2017; San José State - 2016).

Dating back to the end of last season, the Aztecs offense has outscored opponents 82-17.

San José State, which defeated Air Force, 17-6, in its opener, is looking for its first 2-0 start since 1987. Due to the continued prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) and in accordance with New Mexico state guidelines, the New Mexico-San José State football game was relocated to CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California.

Long-Term Success

In the past 16 years, the Mountain West has been the top nonautonomous 5 conference nine times and second five times.

The Mountain West has been nationally-ranked in 20 of the last 24 College Football Playoff Rankings.

Against all autonomous 5 competition, the Mountain West has won 11 of its last 21 games, including nine against the Pac-12.

The Mountain West produced the first non-automatic-qualifying FBS team into a BCS bowl game (Utah - 2005 Fiesta Bowl) and into the College Football Playoff (Boise State - 2014 Fiesta Bowl).

Nationally Ranked

After a season-opening 42-13 victory over Utah State, Boise State is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Broncos are receiving votes (79) in the Amway Coaches Poll.



San Diego State, which defeated UNLV 34-6 on Saturday night, is receiving one vote in the AP Top 25.



Boise State has been nationally ranked in 19-consecutive seasons, tied for the seventh-longest active streak in the nation. Boise State has been ranked for at least one week in either the AP or Coaches Poll every season since 2002.