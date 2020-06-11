Athletic Departments Cut Sports, but Wyoming Athletics Makes Adjustments to Avoid Eliminating Teams

LARAMIE -- Despite financial strains created on collegiate athletic programs because of the coronavirus, the University of Wyoming has addressed the issue in a manner that will allow it to keep all 17 Division Sports.

Wyoming is avoiding what many other schools are facing in terms of Olympic Sports, according to a Sports Illustrated piece by Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde that looks at the consequences schools are facing in eliminating non-profit Olympic sports.

The firs steps in addressing Wyoming's financial situation was when athletic Director tom Burman announced on April 4 he would take a 10 percent paycut for the rest of the calendar year, resulting in roughly a $30,000 saving, and head football coach Craig Bohl and his wife donated $100,000 to cover scholarships for seniors who had their spring sports seasons wiped out and are going to return for another year in Laramie.

That is just a start. Burman has indicated the school has cut roughly $1 million from its budget, primarily dealing with travel costs and the fact there was no summer school for student-athletes.

So far, so good.

“There hasn’t been any discussion of cutting sports,” Burman said. “We’re scrambling around and trying to figure out how to (balance things).”

That has not been the case at many of the schools across the nation. Olympic sports have been hit hard.

Division I schools at the FBS level must have at least 16 varsity sports (minimum of seven men’s and seven women’s or six men’s and eight women’s), per the NCAA’s website. UW currently has 17 sports, eight men’s and nine women’s.

Burman said a major reason why UW can maintained it's current 17 sports is the bulk of the sports are based off partial scholarships. Football, men's and womn's basketball, women's tennis and volleyball are the only full scholarship programs.

Financial add in football and the two basketball programs was more than $3.6 million in 2019 with the 14 other programs costing $3.1 million.

A major hit for Wyoming was cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, which was expected to generate a major portion of the$1.6 million the Cowboys athletic department expected to receive from the NCAA.

Wyoming, however, has been able to survive with all 17 programs in place, something many other Division I schools have not been able to address.

The Mountain West Conference undertook a series of moves designed to avoid eliminating sponsorship of current sports,by reducing costs. The cutbacks are expected to impact only the 2020-21 school year.

Among the adjustments:

--Conference championships in baseball, tennis and women's soccer will be eliminated, and a plan to reinstate the conference championship in women's volleyball is put on hold.

-- Basketball -- men's and women's -- will be the only conference sport with a tournament to decide the team that will be given the MW automatic invite to the post-season.

-- The MW offices will undergo an 18 percent budget cut.

-- Baseball series will be reduced from three days to two days with a doubleheader the one day and single game the other day.

-- Track, golf and swimming will have their conference championships reduced to one day.

-- Basketball teams will be allowed to schedule two non-Division I schools instead of the traditional one.

-- And media days will become virtual events.