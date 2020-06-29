Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming -- It's a Cowboy Backer

Tracy Ringolsby

A message from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Since 1945, we have offered top quality healthcare coverage to residents and businesses in Wyoming. We will continue to offer a wide selection of insurance plans through the federal health insurance marketplace and directly through our local offices across the state in 2020 and beyond. We take pride in the fact that our company has been strong, stable and financially secure for the last 75 years.

Our mission is the same today as it was when we started: to help ensure that you and your family can get and pay for the healthcare you may need. That commitment to you is as strong as our Wyoming roots are deep.

bcbs
Click the logo to visit the web site

Blue Cross Blue Shield makes donation to support the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is teaming up with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make sure Wyoming families don’t go hungry during this unprecedented time. Started by First Lady Jennie Gordon, the goal of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming. The gift of $100,000 from BCBSWY will support local anti-hunger programs throughout the state.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of Blue Cross Blue Shield during these unprecedented times. This type of support for food insecure families is life changing. I am proud to partner with an organization that believes in a sustainable approach to solving food insecurity" said First Lady Jennie Gordon.

“This is an issue that is near and dear to our hearts, because it’s hard to stay healthy if you’re hungry. Now, with so many of our Wyoming neighbors struggling to make ends meet, this is one more way we can help,” said Diane Gore, president and CEO of BCBSWY.

Promoting the health and well-being of Wyoming citizens has been central to the purpose of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming for the past 75 years. That’s why, during this public health crisis, BCBSWY knows that it’s incumbent upon the companies rooted in Wyoming, alongside the Wyoming people, to come together and help one another.

“What makes Wyoming a great place to live is our ability to come together – to share hope for our future, strength during this time, gratitude for those serving on the front lines and help provide for those in need. Our small state depends on all of us coming together to make sure everyone can get what they need, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is committed to do all we can to assist in those efforts” Gore said.

Comments

Around The MWC

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What if Wyoming Was In A Conference with 5 Other MW Members & 6 Schools From The Past?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has a proposal for a regional overall that would create 10 12-team Divsion I conferences

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Freshman Morgan Ryan Wins 2020 Wyoming State Golf Association Amateur

Wyoming cowgirl Morgan Ryan edges Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., in a playoff to claim WSGA Amateur Championship Title

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Hoops Coach Linder Knows Assistant Coaches Have to be Assets for a Team Success

The assistants in the Linder Era of Wyoming basketball understand Laramie and what it takes for the Cowboys to be a factor in the Mountain West

Tracy Ringolsby

SI Insider: Pat Forde on Connecticut Football Indepdence Forcing Downsizing Non-Revenue Sports

UConn Athletics, more than $40 million in debit in 2019, eliminated four non-revenue sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Conversations with Kevin: Former Wyoming Cowboy Center Chase Roullier

Roullier went from Wyoming to the Washington Redskins as a 6th round draft in 2017

Tracy Ringolsby

SI's Hot Stove: Brady & Company Working To Be Ready for NFL Season

NFLPAs medical director recommended halting group workouts, but Brady and the Bucs are moving ahead

Tracy Ringolsby

Ann Vicchy, who built Wyoming Swimming program into a factor, passed away last week

Vicchy coach women's swimming and her husband Frank coach the men's team at Wyoming

Tracy Ringolsby

From Sports Illustrated: Will Sports Wave Goodbye to Handshakes?

Kaitlin O'Toole is joined by SI writer Steve Rushin to discuss if sports will eliminate the use of the Infamous handshake.

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Christopher Henry Earns Track & Field/Cross Country 1st Team Academic All-American

Cowboy Henry one of two earning men's academic honors the last three seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Football Scores Big in Classroom in Spring Semester

Composite grade point for Wyoming football team in spring semester was 3.345

Tracy Ringolsby