Boise State to Host Hawaii in Mountain West Title Game

Tracy Ringolsby

With wins on Saturday, Boise State and Hawaii claimed the MW Mountain and West Division spots in the MW Championship game which will be played Dec. 7 at Boise. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Mountain Time and will be televised by ESPN.

Boise (7-0 in the conference, 10-1 overall) left no about its return to the MW title game, which it is hosting for the third year in a row and fourth time overall. The Broncos routed Utah State 56-21 in Logan, Utah on Saturday night.

Hawaii (5-3, 8-4) assured its first MW title game appearances on Saturday with a 14-11 victory over San Diego State on Saturday. With that win, the Rainbow Warriors hold the tiebraker over both San Diego State and Nevada, which could also finish 5-3 in the MW if it wins its regular-season finale 

While Hawaii is hosting Army and San Diego State hosting Brigham Young in non-conference games Saturday, Nevada hosts UNLV in its season finale.

