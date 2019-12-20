Bowl Game Odds: Cowboys Remain 7-point Favorite and the Rest of the MW . . .

Wyoming remains a 7-point favorite over Georgia State in the Nova Home Loan Arizona bowl, one of four Mountain West bowl teams on the plus side of the odds.

The Cowboys, however, have received only 40 percent of the action, according to www.BetOnLine.ag. The over-under is set at 49 points, and the bettors are in 100 percent agreement that the game will be under the 49-point mark.

San Diego State is a 3 1/2 point favorite over Central Michigan in the NEw Mexico Bowl; Utah State seven points over Kent State in the Frisco Bowl, and Air Force a three-point favorite on Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Nevada is the biggest underdog among MW teams. Ohio is an 8-point favorite over the Wolfpack in the Potato Bowl. Boise is a three-point underdog to Washington in the Vegas Bowl, and Hawaii is a two-point underdog to BYU in the Hawaii Bowl.

The Odds on All the Bowls: