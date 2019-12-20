Welcome to 7220
Bowl Game Odds: Cowboys Remain 7-point Favorite and the Rest of the MW . . .

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming remains a 7-point favorite over Georgia State in the Nova Home Loan Arizona bowl, one of four Mountain West bowl teams on the plus side of the odds.

The Cowboys, however, have received only 40 percent of the action, according to www.BetOnLine.ag. The over-under is set at 49 points, and the bettors are in 100 percent agreement that the game will be under the 49-point mark.

San Diego State is a 3 1/2 point favorite over Central Michigan in the NEw Mexico Bowl; Utah State seven points over Kent State in the Frisco Bowl, and Air Force a three-point favorite on Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Nevada is the biggest underdog among MW teams. Ohio is an 8-point favorite over the Wolfpack in the Potato Bowl. Boise is a three-point underdog to Washington in the Vegas Bowl, and Hawaii is a two-point underdog to BYU in the Hawaii Bowl.

The Odds on All the Bowls:

odds
Cowboys Starzinski Invited to Play in 2019 Patriot All-America Invitational

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Visit Denver Pioneers Saturday in Matchup of Struggling Teams

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Allen Edwards Sees Improvement in Disappointment

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Add 19th Commitment; Apparently Lose Veteran Defensive Lineman

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Cowboys Discuss Disappointment against Utah Valley

Tracy Ringolsby

It's Not Horseshoes: Cowboys See Utah Valley Hit Buzzer Beat

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Tough Not Just a Slogan; It's a Way of Life for Wyoming Football

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Sign 18 Recruits; Awaiting Papers from 19th

Tracy Ringolsby

Vander Waal Is In Transfer Portal, But Still Very Much a Part of Wyoming Bowl Plans

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Coach Bohl on Value of Mental Toughness

Tracy Ringolsby

