Caldwell's Battle With New Mexico Leads to Him Entering Transfer Portal

J.J. Caldwell, a 6-1, 185 pound guard, has entered the transfer portal after being suspended by New Mexico for alleged battering against his ex-girlfriend. He has was charged with a misdemeanor assault in December.

The incident allegedly began at an Albuquerque club, and continued when the couple returned to his apartment.

In addition to the school, Caldwell has listed athletic director Eddie Nunez and the Logo Development Corporation, which managers campus housing. He was evicted from his campus apartment in January.

Caldwell is the third Lobo to enter the transfer portal. Vance Johnson, who will be a graduate transfer, quickly committed to Arkansas. Drue Drimmon remains in the portal.