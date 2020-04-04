Welcome to 7220
Caldwell's Battle With New Mexico Leads to Him Entering Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

J.J. Caldwell, a 6-1, 185 pound guard, has entered the transfer portal after being suspended by New Mexico for alleged battering against his ex-girlfriend. He has was charged with a misdemeanor assault in December.

The incident allegedly began at an Albuquerque club, and continued when the couple returned to his apartment.

In addition to the school, Caldwell has listed athletic director Eddie Nunez and the Logo Development Corporation, which managers campus housing. He was evicted from his campus apartment in January.

Caldwell is the third Lobo to enter the transfer portal. Vance Johnson, who will be a graduate transfer, quickly committed to Arkansas. Drue Drimmon remains in the portal. 

Craig Bohl Is a Believer in Wyoming Athletics -- On and Off the Gridiron

Bohl and wife Leia donate $100,000 to cover 2020-21 scholarships for spring sport seniors

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Court, On the Sidelines, Plante and Baker Are Cowgirl Volleyball Stalwarts

After playing Volleyball for the Cowgirls Plante and Baker joined the coaching staff

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Basketball Extends Three More Offers For Class of 2010

Cowboys Have Verbals from 2 players, and known offers to 6 others

Tracy Ringolsby

New Mexico Shooting Forward Jackson Transfers to Arkansas

A Grad Transfer, Jackson will be eligible to play 2020-21 season for Razorbacks

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Men's Golf Team Enjoys Season to Remember

Cowboys finished among top five teams in four of eight tournaments

Tracy Ringolsby

Edwards Joins Loyola Marymount Staff as Assistant to Recently Hired Stan Johnson

Edwards was fired after four seasons as the Wyoming head coach on March 9

Tracy Ringolsby

Highly-Recruited Isaiah Hill Gets Closer to Home -- Transfers from Tulsa to Fresno State

Utah State power forward Grootfaam enters transfer portal as a grad transfer

Tracy Ringolsby

A Cowboy Born and Bred: Hunter Thompson Makes It Official -- He's Staying at Wyoming

The Hunter's -- Thompson and Maldanado --have both announced their plans to remain in Brown and Gold with new coach Jeff Linder

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Phone: Cowboys Basketball Offers Two Shooting Forwards

Cowboys have room to add at least four more new faces

Tracy Ringolsby

Take Three: Cowboys Add 3-Point Whiz Drake Jeffries from Indian Hills Junior College.

The 6-5 shooting guard is second commitment Cowboys have received in 11 days since Linder was named head coach

Tracy Ringolsby