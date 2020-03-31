Change of Mind: Kirk Never Sees the Court for CSU, Transfers to Illinois-Chicago

Colorado State point guard Teyvion Kirk, who never appeared in a game for the Rams, formalized his transfer on Monday, accepting an offer from University of Illinois at Chicago.

Kirk sat out the 2019-20 season after transferring a year ago from Ohio University to CSU. A native of Joliet, Ill., Kirk decided to play for a school closer to home.

New Mexico, meanwhile, had a second player put his name on the transfer portal on Monday -- Vance Jackson, who will earn his bachelors degree in the summer, allowing him to be eligible to play next season as a graduate-transfer.

While nothing was official, JJ Caldwell, who was suspended after his ex-girlfriend alleged abuse by Caldwell, announced he was going to transfer, but he did not file in the transfer portal Monday. Caldwell started all 13 games he appeared in for the Lobos last season before he was disciplined.

Caldwell has not been charged with a crime, but his case is under reviewed by state prosecutors for potential charges to be field.