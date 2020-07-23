Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Football
Men's Hoops

Colorado State WR Warren Jackson Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year

Tracy Ringolsby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 2020 preseason individual honors on Thursday afternoon. Colorado State senior wide receiver Warren Jackson was named the Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year, while Fresno State senior linebacker Justin Rice earned Preseason MW Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Utah State kickoff returner Savon Scarver garnered Preseason MW Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Jackson, who is the first wide receiver to earn preseason offensive player of the year honors since 2015 (CSU’s Rashard Higgins), is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded 77 receptions for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns. The native of Mission Hills, California, earned first-team All-Mountain West honors as a junior. 

Nationally in 2019, the 6-foot-6 receiver ranked fourth in receiving yards per game (111.9) and sixth in catches per game (7.7). During the past week, Jackson was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

Rice, who earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019, enters just his second full year on the defensive side of the ball. As a junior, the native of Modesto, California, racked up 112 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks. The 112 total tackles were the third-most in the MW last season. 

Rice also forced four fumbles, which were the fourth-most in the nation in 2019. Within the last week, Rice was named to the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award Preseason Watch Lists, both honoring the national defensive player of the year.

Scarver enters his senior season with five career kickoff returns for touchdowns, the second-most in Conference history and tied for ninth-best in NCAA history. The native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has registered two kickoff return touchdowns in back-to-back years and needs just two more to tie the MW record. Scarver currently holds a 28.3 career kickoff return average, the second-best among active FBS players.

Offensive Player of the Year: Warren Jackson, Sr., WR, Colorado State

Defensive Player of the Year: Justin Rice, Sr., LB, Fresno State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Savon Scarver, Sr., KR, Utah State

Comments

Around The MWC

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wyoming Cowboys Valladay and Cryder Earn Pre-Season All-MW Selections

Cowboys team depth shows up -- picked to finish second in MW Mountain Division, but only two players on preseason All-Conference team

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Football Picked to Finish 2nd To Boise State in Mountain Division

Media members have picked Cowboys second twice -- 2020 and 2018 -- both in the Craig Bohl era

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Center Keegan Cryder Lands on FWAA Outland Trophy Watch List

Wyoming Cowboy Center Keegan Cryder Lands on FWAA Outland Trophy Watch List

Tracy Ringolsby

12th Time Charm: Wyoming Volleyball Earns AVCA Academic Award

What a Year: Wyoming Volleyball posts 3.563 GPA, Advanced to Post-Season for 3rd consecutive season

Tracy Ringolsby

Ben Bowen Didn't Hesitate When Jeff Linder Offered a Scholarship for the Wyoming Class of 2021-22

Nuggets assistant coach Ryan Bowen felt the perfect spot for his son Ben to play college basketball was anywhere Jeff Linder is coaching

Tracy Ringolsby

by

Jack_Ponting12

Wyoming Football Coach Craig Bohl Says It's About "the Jimmys and the Joes"

As a player and a coach for Tom Osborne at Nebraska, Craig Bohl learned the value of creating a "team" mentality

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboy Hoops Recruit Drew Lamont: Brother Knows Best

Wyoming Cowboy incoming junior Drew Lamont's older brother has been trainer last few years

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Athletics Competitive in MW Even With 7th Largest Revenue Stream

Colorado State has biggest revenue stream in Mountain West -- More than $9 million more than Wyoming but Cowboys have claimed Bronze Boot last four years

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys, Former Conference Rival Arizona To Renew Football Rivalry

Wyoming/Arizona to have home-and-home with game in Tucson in 2030 and in Laramie in 2033

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowgirls Tennis Adds Dutch Recruit

Noesjka Bring from The Netherlands becomes fourth 2020 commitment for Cowgirls tennis

Tracy Ringolsby