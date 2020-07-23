Colorado State WR Warren Jackson Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Mountain West announced its 2020 preseason individual honors on Thursday afternoon. Colorado State senior wide receiver Warren Jackson was named the Preseason MW Offensive Player of the Year, while Fresno State senior linebacker Justin Rice earned Preseason MW Defensive Player of the Year accolades. Utah State kickoff returner Savon Scarver garnered Preseason MW Special Teams Player of the Year honors.

Jackson, who is the first wide receiver to earn preseason offensive player of the year honors since 2015 (CSU’s Rashard Higgins), is coming off a 2019 campaign in which he recorded 77 receptions for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns. The native of Mission Hills, California, earned first-team All-Mountain West honors as a junior.

Nationally in 2019, the 6-foot-6 receiver ranked fourth in receiving yards per game (111.9) and sixth in catches per game (7.7). During the past week, Jackson was named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

Rice, who earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019, enters just his second full year on the defensive side of the ball. As a junior, the native of Modesto, California, racked up 112 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and three sacks. The 112 total tackles were the third-most in the MW last season.

Rice also forced four fumbles, which were the fourth-most in the nation in 2019. Within the last week, Rice was named to the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award Preseason Watch Lists, both honoring the national defensive player of the year.

Scarver enters his senior season with five career kickoff returns for touchdowns, the second-most in Conference history and tied for ninth-best in NCAA history. The native of Las Vegas, Nevada, has registered two kickoff return touchdowns in back-to-back years and needs just two more to tie the MW record. Scarver currently holds a 28.3 career kickoff return average, the second-best among active FBS players.

