Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Fresno State Joins Air Force With 3 Players Each in Basketball Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Shooting guard Aguir Agau, a 6-7, 190-pound junior to be from Omaha, became the third Fresno State basketball player to enter the transfer portal. Agau joined center Lazaro Rojas,as and point guard Mustafa Lawrence as Bulldogs looking for a change in schools.

Air Force also has three players who have entered the transfer portal.

On Monday, power forward Riley Abercrombie, a 6-9, 210-pound sophomore-to-be, became the second Boise State player to enter the portal. Center Mickey Frazier, a junior to be, earlier entered the portal and then committed to Garden City Community College.

There were 15 Mountain West players who filed for the transfer portal as of Tuesday morning, including Wyoming junior-to-be shooting forward TJ Taylor.

Boise State, meanwhile, signed two players out of the transfer portal -- point guard Devonaire Doutrive and shooting guard Donovan Ivory. No other MW school had signed a transfer, according to VerbalCommits.com.

commits
Comments

Around The MWC

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rusk Leads Cowgirls Basketball In Making Presence Felt in School Record Book

Only senior in a lineup featuring four sophomores, Rusk climbed all-time in sooting, defending and rebounding numbers

Tracy Ringolsby

Stock Is Rising: Logan Wilson Ranked No. 9 Among Linebackers for Upcoming NFL Draft

Product of Casper Natrona played his way into elite national status

Tracy Ringolsby

A Tip of the Hat to Foley's for its Commitment to The Sporting Public

Step up to the Plate for Foley's

Tracy Ringolsby

Check Out Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Wyoming -- Sponsor of Welcome To 7220

Offices Located in 10 Wyoming Cities

Tracy Ringolsby

Listen In: Jeff Linder's Teleconference Call with Media

Linder is anxious to win in a hurry

Tracy Ringolsby

Napoli's -- An Italian Delight in Cheyenne -- Open for Pickup, Delivery and DoorDash

Enjoy an Italian Delight in Wyoming's Capital City -- Pickup or Delivery

Tracy Ringolsby

Let's start the list of candidates with Northern Colorado's Jeff Linder

The Time Is Nearing For Unveiling Wyoming New Basketball Coach

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Is Talking About a Cowboys' Rebound, Not a Rebuild

Linder said three games against Cowboys the last three years gave him a good look at Cowboys core

Tracy Ringolsby

Hoops Stats Guru Pomeroy Sees Good Things for Wyoming Basketball with Linder in Charge

Ken Pomeroy is a 1999 University of Wyoming graduate, who developed the Pomeroy College Basketball Rankings (www.KenPom.com)

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Freshman Diver Melissa Mirafuentes Earn NCAA Qualification

Mirafuentes finished third in the platform at the NCAA Zone E Championships

Tracy Ringolsby