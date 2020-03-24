Fresno State Joins Air Force With 3 Players Each in Basketball Transfer Portal

Shooting guard Aguir Agau, a 6-7, 190-pound junior to be from Omaha, became the third Fresno State basketball player to enter the transfer portal. Agau joined center Lazaro Rojas,as and point guard Mustafa Lawrence as Bulldogs looking for a change in schools.

Air Force also has three players who have entered the transfer portal.

On Monday, power forward Riley Abercrombie, a 6-9, 210-pound sophomore-to-be, became the second Boise State player to enter the portal. Center Mickey Frazier, a junior to be, earlier entered the portal and then committed to Garden City Community College.

There were 15 Mountain West players who filed for the transfer portal as of Tuesday morning, including Wyoming junior-to-be shooting forward TJ Taylor.

Boise State, meanwhile, signed two players out of the transfer portal -- point guard Devonaire Doutrive and shooting guard Donovan Ivory. No other MW school had signed a transfer, according to VerbalCommits.com.