If Predictions Matter: Boise Visit to Laramie Nov. 21 to Play Wyoming Will Decide MW Mountain Division Champ

Tracy Ringolsby

In Craig Bohl's seventh year as the Wyoming Cowboys head football coach -- and after four consecutive bowl-eligible seasons -- the Cowboys are getting some love on the national stage.

Athlon Magazine ranks the Cowboys No. 2 in the Mountain West Power Rankings, behind Boise State.

The two teams will play at War Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21 in what could decide the MW Mountain Division champion, which would advance to the MW title game Dec. 5.

The Cowboys are rated directly in front of Air Force, which like Boise State travels to Laramie this year. The Falcons will be in War Memorial Stadium Oct. 24. 

The Cowboys' Mountain West schedule also has No. 5-ranked San Diego State and No. 7 ranked Utah State coming to Laramie.

The Cowboys conference road games are at No. 4 ranked Nevada, No. 8 ranked Colorado State, No. 11 ranked UNLV and No. 12 ranked New Mexico.

The Cowboys' biggest challenge in their four non-conference games will be a home game against Utah on Sept. 19. It will be the first time the Cowboys and Utes have played since 2010, Utah's final year as a member of the Mountain West. Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.

Wyoming is 31-51-1 all-time against the Utes, 20-20 at home. In the last 11 games between the two teams, Utah not only won 10 times, but outscored Wyoming 384-130.

Louisiana was 11-3 last year. The Rajin' Cajuns lost twice to Appalachian State, including the Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

Weber State is a Division I-A school, but is a combined 32-10 the last three seasons, advancing to the Division I-A playoffs all three, reacing the Division I-A semi-final game a year ago.

Ball State, meanwhile, is a member of the Division I Mid-America Conference, but has suffered a losing record in six consecutive seasons, compiling a 23-49 record.

Mountain West Football Coaching Changes Impact Transfer Decisions

There is something about a coaching change that changes the minds of college players with their college of choice.

Jerome Cooper Becomes 5th Wyoming Cowboy to Enter Transfer Portal

Jerome Cooper, from Locke High School in Los Angeles, spent freshman year as a redshirt

Wyoming Cowgirl Senior Spotlight Shines on Distance Runner Ashley Bock

Ashley Bock record sixth best 1000m time in Wyoming Cowgirls history

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis Wraps Up Class of 2000 With Top German Competitor

Wyoming Cowgirl tennis recruit Zehender Advanced to German National semi-finals in 2019

Jace Marx in the Wyoming Track and Field Senior Spotlight

Jace Marx earned five Mountain West academic awards during his time at Wyoming

Face time: Wyoming Basketball Coach Jeff Linder Finally Gets to Look His Recruits in the Eye

Despite late start in recruiting, Wyoming basketball still landed the No. 1 rated class in the Mountain West

Wyoming Cowboys' Dramatic 16-13 Border War Victory in the Snow in Laramie in 2017 Featured on Cowboy Classics

Fullback Drew Van Maanen will be on hand to offer insight into the Wyoming Cowboys Border War Victory against Colorado State

Three Wyoming Cowgirl Golfers Entered in This Week's Colorado Women's Open

40 female professionals paired up with Pro-Am contestants, including 3 members of Wyoming golf team

Wyoming Cowboy Football Players Begin Arriving on Campus

Wyoming Cowboys football coach Craig Bohl said it will be two weeks before staff can work with players

