It's a 1-2 Matchup in MW Women's Title Game: Fresno State vs. Boise State

From the offices of the Mountain West Conference

Final Score: No. 2 Seed Boise State 79, No. 3 Seed Wyoming 71

Boise State clinched its spot in its fourth-straight championship game of the Mountain West tournament on Tuesday night with a 79-71 over No. 3 seed Wyoming. Senior forward A’Shanti Coleman continued her stellar play with her fifth consecutive 20-point game of the year (20 points, 12 rebounds). Senior guard Jayde Christopher notched her fourth double-double in her last five games with 10 assists and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Boise State will take on top-seeded Fresno State in the championship game of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship on Wednesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. MT.

Boise State-Wyoming quick hits:

With the win, Boise State advanced to the championship game of the Air Force Reserve Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship for the fourth-straight year and extends its Mountain West tournament-record win streak to 11 games. The Broncos are 15-4 all-time in the Mountain West tournament.

The Broncos will take on top-seeded Fresno State in the championship game. Fresno State won the lone meeting, 85-80, in Boise on Jan. 25, 2020. This is the fourth time the two schools have met in the Mountain West tournament, and second time in the championship game. Boise State leads the tournament-series, 3-1, including an 89-77 win in last year’s semifinals.

The title game is also a matchup of the two schools with the highest all-time tournament winning percentage. Boise State has a winning percentage of .789 in the Mountain West tournament, while Fresno State has a winning percentage of .750.

Boise State was once again led by senior forward A’Shanti Coleman, who registered her fourth-career double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

It was Coleman’s fifth-straight game with 20 points, and eighth overall of her career.

Senior guard Jayde Christopher also recorded a double-double with a career-high 10 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Christopher’s fifth double-double of her career, including the fourth in her last five games.

Overall, Christopher has reached double-digits in assists in six of her last seven games, and both games this tournament.

For the second-consecutive game, Boise State had five players score in double figures, with senior guard Riley Lupfer (13), sophomore guard Jade Loville (12), senior guard Braydey Hodgins (10) and senior center Mallory McGwire (10) each reaching that mark.

Wyoming sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova led the way again for the Cowgirls with a team-high 16 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Boise State’s defense held the Cowgirls to just 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range.

OVERHEARD

-- Boise State's RILEY LUPFER: I feel like at the end of games we know who to give the ball to when they're fouling and that's Braydey Hodgins. But then at the end of games, I feel like Jayde and A'Shanti just kind of play off each other. And you know T is going to set that ball screen and roll and then she's going to get that layup. And I feel like we're just so composed in those times.

-- Boise State's A'SHANTI COLEMAN on her fifth consecutive 20-point game: What was working for me? I missed a few shots in the beginning, but I didn't let that get to me. My teammates were encouraging me because sometimes I tend to focus on the shots that I miss. But overall we were just working well with each other, the chemistry. Finding people the shots, like getting Riley shots, Braydey, telling Jayde Chris to take the ball down into the paint because no one can guard her. I believe we all did pretty well.

-- Boise State coach GORDY PRESNELL on senior-heavy roster: There's a camaraderie there. We've been through the wars together. And I've just really enjoyed being in their company. And I'll miss practices and just coming and listening to them talk and joke around. And they're just full of personality. And not only so successful athletically but really successful academically. And just proud to be around them, proud to be their coach.

-- Wyoming coach GERALD MATTINSON: I thought it was a hard-fought, scrappy game. Both teams had to dig and scratch. We started out like gangbusters, kind of let some things get away from us, but we battled back, fought the whole way through. And Boise is a very talented team. They're well-coached. And they played very well tonight and took us out of some of the things we wanted to do. And we just came up short.

Final Score: No. 1 Seed Fresno State 94, No. 4 Seed San José State 68

Top-seeded Fresno State used a 20-2 run to end the first quarter to take control against San José State and advance to its first Mountain West championship game since 2017. Mountain West Player of the Year Maddi Utti led the Bulldogs with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists, while Mountain West Freshman of the Year Haley Cavinder added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.



Fresno State-San José State quick hitters below:

With the win, Fresno State advances to the championship game of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship, against No. 2 seed Boise State. This is Fresno State’s fifth appearance in the title game, and first since 2017.

The Bulldogs are 15-5 all-time in the Mountain West tournament.

Fresno State was led by Mountain West Player of the Year Maddi Utti, who registered her 11th double-double of the season with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Additionally, it was the junior guard’s first-career 20-10-5 game.

Alongside Utti, junior guard Aly Gamez had her second 20-point game of the year with 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting, while Mountain West Freshman of the Year Haley Cavinder had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Cavinder had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Freshman guard Hanna Cavinder chipped in with 14 points, while junior forward Wytalla Motta scored eight points, giving the starters 84 of the team’s 94 points. For the tournament, Fresno State’s starters have accounted for 157 of the team’s 169 points (92.9 percent).

The 94 points scored by Fresno State are the fourth-most in Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship history, and are the second-most scored by a team in regulation.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-2 run over the last 5:46 of the first quarter to take control of the game, taking it from a 9-8 deficit to a 28-11 lead at the break. In the frame, Fresno State shot 10-of-18 from the floor, and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Fresno State also made 27 of its 34 free throws. The 27 made free throws are the third-most in tournament history, trailing only Colorado State and Wyoming, who hit 32 and 28 free throws, respectively, in a triple-overtime contest on March 14, 2014.

San José State had four players reach double figures, led by junior forward Tyra Whitehead’s 16 points and nine rebounds.

Overheard

Fresno State coach JAMEY WHITE: I thought we had a good start. Held a team to 11 points was great, especially a team that can score like they can. And then our scoring was excellent. I thought our kids were really ready to play, focused. Knocked down big shots, drew fouls, got to the free-throw line. So to have 20 assists means we were sharing the ball. Clearly these three have put us on their backs more than once, and again they did it in a big game, in a big time.

Fresno State's ALY GAMEZ on the veteran Fresno roster: I think it starts with chemistry. It starts in practice. We've been together all year. So bonding together and knowing where everyone's going to be. Knowing everyone's strengths and weaknesses. I think that's important. And I think just us playing as a team at the end of the day.

San Jose State coach JAMIE CRAIGHEAD: As hard as it is for Spartans to give credit to Bulldogs, I thought Fresno State played a terrific game. We couldn't hit shots early. Got in a little bit of a hole. Couldn't seem to keep them in front of us. They got to the free-throw line a ton of times and that makes it really difficult. But I'm super proud of my team. It's the second team that's gotten to the semifinals. This group, for the most part, will be coming back. I'm excited to see what they can do in the future. But I'm really going to miss the senior on the end here, who has played her heart out for us the last four seasons.

San Jose State's FIEME'A HAFOKA: I'm just sad, not just because we lost, but just because I know we could do a lot more. But at the end of the day I'm not going to let this game tonight take away from what was accomplished this whole season. And I think that, I know for a fact that next year these girls are going to come back even stronger. Everyone's coming back. But I also think that not a lot of people knew we were going to be here today. We were picked last. I think the fact that like media, like media doesn't mean anything. And here we are. We played for the semis and we play sports. And I think we proved a lot of people wrong. And I hope next year these girls are going to go back and hopefully they're not picked last because we showed what we've got. And I know next year they're going to come. I'm proud of this team I'm proud of everything we accomplished but this team ain't done yet. And I know they're going to come even harder.