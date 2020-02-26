It's Official, SoFi Stadium On Display -- New Home of Mountain West Champion

From the offices of the Mountain West Conference

LOS ANGELES – SoFi Stadium, the post-season bowl home for the team that wins the Mountain West Championship, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination, officially launched its new collegiate football bowl game, LA Bowl. Today, LA Bowl unveiled its new logo and introduced its brand publicly.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, and Hollywood Park also will call SoFi Stadium home.

“Similar to SoFi Stadium, the LA Bowl game is designed to deliver an authentic Southern California experience,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “In addition, our bowl game events throughout the week will embrace Los Angeles as the entertainment capital of the world.”

LA Bowl, coming December 2020, is an annual game that will feature Mountain West’s No. 1 selection versus Pac-12’s No. 5 selection. The game will be at SoFi Stadium through 2025.

"We are thrilled to partner with LA Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at SoFi Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint," said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “The entertainment presence of the new facility will provide great experiences for our student-athletes and fans as the Pac-12 continues its postseason matchup with the Mountain West.”

LA Bowl will celebrate the tradition of great college football in Los Angeles through an extraordinary game-day experience that focuses on premium hospitality and highlights the diverse community of Los Angeles. Throughout the week leading up to the game, LA Bowl will also host a series of events for the teams, their families, fans and locals.

“The Mountain West is delighted to partner with the Pac-12 Conference and the outstanding management team assembled at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to launch this exciting new bowl game,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “Los Angeles is a tremendous market firmly within our footprint that is home to a large number of our member institutions’ alumni and the area from which many of our student-athletes are recruited. This will be a top-flight postseason destination for the No. 1 selection from our Conference.”

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium has already secured Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and a 6,000-seat performance venue. Hollywood Park anticipates an initial phase of more than 1.5 million square feet of retail and office space, and when it is complete 2,500 residences, a hotel and more than 20 acres of parks. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Mountain West

From its inception in 1999, the Mountain West has been committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics, while promoting the academic missions of its member institutions. Progressive in its approach, the Mountain West continues to cultivate opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level, while fostering academic achievement and sportsmanship. Now in its 21st year, the MW has been assertive in its involvement with the NCAA governance structure and has taken a leadership role in the overall administration of intercollegiate athletics. The Mountain West membership is comprised of 11 all-sport members: United States Air Force Academy, Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, University of Nevada, Reno, University of New Mexico, San Diego State University, San José State University, Utah State University and University of Wyoming. In addition, the University of Hawai‘i, Manoa and Colorado College participate in the Mountain West as single-sport members in football and women’s soccer, respectively.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 53 of the last 59 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.​