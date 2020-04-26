Maluia Cashes In, Joins Wilson As Drafted Cowboys

Cassh Maluia and Logan Wilson lined up aside each other at the linebacker spot for the Wyoming Cowboys the last four seasons. And this weekend, they found themselves together, again. They were both selected in the NFL draft.

Maluia was a sixth-round draft choice of New England Patriots on Saturday, the day after Wilson went to the Cincinnati Bengals as the first selection in the third round. The two were among 10 Mountain West players taken in the draft.

And after the draft, Cowboy defensive back Tyler Hall, a three-time Honorable Mention All-Mountain West selection as a defensive back and return specialist, signed as a free-agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Maluia was a 2019 Honorable Mention All-Mountain West Conference selection. He had an outstanding senior season for the Wyoming Cowboys. He ranked second on the team in interceptions, with two, and was third on the Cowboy team in tackles, with 61. Maluia also added 7.0 tackles for loss.



He started 38 of 50 career games as a Cowboy, beginning with starting his first two games in the 2016 Mountain West Championship Game and the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl as a true freshman. An extremely intelligent football player, he teamed with his senior running mate at linebacker, Wilson, to form the best linebacking tandem in the Mountain West Conference.



Maluia's two interceptions in 2019 ranked him No. 2 on the Wyoming roster, and he tied for No. 16 in the Mountain West for the 2019 season from his linebacker spot. His first interception of the season came against Missouri. He intercepted Mizzou in the end zone to stop a Tiger scoring threat on way to a 37-31 Wyoming victory. His second interception of the season was vs. UNLV. Maluia returned that interception 30 yards to the Rebel four-yard line to set up a touchdown one play later in a 53-17 Cowboy victory.



Maluia's best individual tackle games in 2019 came against: San Diego State (9 tackles), Boise State (7 tackles) and Utah State (7 tackles). He also had outstanding games against: Nevada (5 tackles), Idaho (5 tackles), Colorado State (4 tackles) and Georgia State (4 tackles).



Maluia led a Wyoming defense that: ranked No. 11 in the NCAA in scoring sefense, allowing only 17.8 points per game; ranked No. 11 in the country in rushing defense, allowing opponents only 107.1 yards rushing per game; and No. 6 in red-zone defense (68.9 percent).



A starter on four consecutive bowl-eligible teams in 2016, '17, '18 and '19 and a starter in three bowl games in 2016, '17 and '19.

Hall was timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at Wyoming's Pro Day. It equaled the fifth fastest time at this year’s NFL Combine.



In 2019, he was credited with 27 total tackles, including 26 solo tackles, eight pass breakups, one interception that he returned 72 yards for a TD and one forced fumble. He again led Wyoming in kickoff returns, averaging 33.4 yards per return (eight returns for 267 yards).

At the conclusion of his NCAA career, he ranked No. 1 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return average (31.7 yards per return), No. 9 in the nation among active FBS players in career kickoff return TDs (2) and No. 11 in the nation among active FBS players in career non-defensive TDs scored (3)

During his Wyoming career, Hall was one of the most versatile players on the Wyoming roster. Hall was part of four consecutive bowl-eligible teams in 2016, ‘17, ‘18 and ‘19 and started in two bowl games (the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl). He helped lead the Wyoming Cowboys to an 8-5 record and victory in the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Maluia's and Wilson's selections marked the fourth consecutive year that at least one Wyoming Cowboy has been selected in the NFL Draft and the fifth year in the last six NFL Drafts that at least one Poke has been selected.

Former Wyoming linebacker Mark Nzeocha was selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He is currently with the San Francisco 49ers and played in last year's Super Bowl.

Cowboy running back Brian Hill (fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals, now with the Atlanta Falcons) and offensive lineman Chase Roullier (sixth round by the Washington Redskins) were drafted in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In the 2018 NFL Draft, Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen became the highest NFL Draft pick in school history when the Buffalo Bills selected him with the seventh overall pick in the first round. In 2019, was selected by the Minnesota Vikings, he is currently with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Several other Cowboys are also currently listed on NFL rosters, including: (TE, Denver Broncos), Rico Gafford (WR, Las Vegas Raiders), Tashaun Gipson (S, Houston Texans), (DE, New Orleans Saints), Jacob Hollister (TE, Seattle Seahawks), Mike Purcell (NT, Denver Broncos), (S, Jacksonville Jaguars) and Eddie Yarbrough (DE, Minnesota Vikings).

Love was the only non-autonomous five player selected in the opening round, which was held on Thursday night.

On Friday, Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (58 overall to the Minnesota Vikings) and Wilson (65 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals) were selected.

The draft concluded on Saturday with seven more players selected -- Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker (119 overall to the Atlanta Falcons), San Diego State offensive lineman Keith Ismael (156 overall to the Washington Redskins), Boise State defensive end Curtis Weaver(164 overall to the Miami Dolphins), Boise State wide receiver John Hightower (168 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles), Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti (181 overall to the Denver Broncos), Maluia, and Hawai‘i quarterback Cole McDonald (224 overall to the Tennessee Titans).

This is the 11th time in the Mountain West’s 21 years that the league has had at least 10 draft picks.

