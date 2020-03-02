Miracles Do Happen -- Utah State Stuns San Diego State, 1st No. 11 Seed to Win an MW Women's Tournament Game

From the Mountain West Media Offices

LAS VEGAS – The Utah State Aggies women’s basketball team stunned San Diego State with an 81-79 overtime win in Sunday's late game, becoming the first No. 11 Seed to win a game in Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship history.

The Aggies were led by senior forward Hailey Bassett, who scored a career-high 29 points, including the game-winning basket with two seconds left.

San Diego State-Utah State quick hitters below:

The previous lowest seeded team to win a game was Nevada, A no. 9 seed in the 2013 touranment, which upset No. 8 seed Air Force.

Utah State improved to 5-6 all-time in the MW Women’s Basketball Championship, while San Diego State falls to 16-19. The Aggies will play No. 3 seed Wyoming on Monday at 9:30 p.m. MT. Wyoming swept the season series.

This was the first overtime game in the MW Women’s Basketball Championship since Colorado State and Wyoming played in a triple-overtime thriller in the semifinals of the 2014 MW Tournament. Overall, it is the fifth game in tournament history to go to overtime.

The game featured seven ties, but Utah State never trailed.

Utah State’s 11 made 3-pointers are tied for the fifth-most in MW Women’s Basketball Championship history. This was most recently done by Fresno State vs. Nevada on March 14, 2014. As a team, the Aggies shot 11-of-26 from deep.

USU’s sophomore guard Steph Gorman tallied a career-high seven assists to go along with her 17 points. Her previous high was five assists, done several times.

tallied a career-high seven assists to go along with her 17 points. Her previous high was five assists, done several times. San Diego State was led by senior guard Taylor Kalmer , who tied her career high with 22 points, including a 3-pointer that looked like it might send the game into a second overtime. The senior guard finished 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

, who tied her career high with 22 points, including a 3-pointer that looked like it might send the game into a second overtime. The senior guard finished 7-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. The Aztecs also got 19 points and nine rebounds from sophomore guard, and All-Mountain West selection, Sophia Ramos.

Final Score: Air Force 60 Colorado State 48

The Falcons were led by four players in double figures and never trailed for the duration of the game.

Air Force-Colorado State quick hitters below

Three of Air Force’s four tournament wins have come against in-state rival Colorado State.

The Falcons had a balanced offensive attack with four players reaching double figures in scoring, led by 15 apiece from sophomore guard Briana Autrey-Thompson and sophomore forward Riley Snyder .

and sophomore forward . The 15 points are tied for the second most this season for Autrey-Thompson, while Snyder has scored at least 15 points in 13 games this season.

Additionally, this is the 6th time this season, and third in its last five games, that Air Force has had four different players score in double figures.

Overall, the Falcons have now won five of their last six games.

Air Force junior guard Emily Conroe registered her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

registered her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Colorado State was led by graduate-transfer Makenzie Ellis , who notched 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Ellis was the only Ram to reach double figures in scoring in the contest.

, who notched 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Ellis was the only Ram to reach double figures in scoring in the contest. The game featured zero ties or lead changes as Air Force led for the duration of the game after opening the scoring with a basket 35 seconds into the contest.

Final Score: No. 8 Seed Nevada 74, No. 9 Seed New Mexico 64

The Wolf Pack was led by sophomore forward Imani Lacy, who registered 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Nevada-New Mexico quick hitters below: