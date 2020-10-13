SI.com
Mountain West Football Announces 42-Game National TV Schedule

Tracy Ringolsby

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Mountain West announced its national television package for the 2020 football season on Tuesday. Between CBS Sports Network and FOX Sports networks, 42 football games will be distributed nationally this fall on various platforms.

The MW’s national television slate, which features 40 Conference games, one nonconference contest and the 2020 Mountain West Football Championship Game, begins on Saturday, Oct. 24, with five games being televised.

The title contest will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19, and will be hosted by the institution with the highest win percentage in Conference-games only. FOX or FS1 will broadcast the MW Championship Game and a final TV designation and kick time will be announced near the end of the regular season.

Remaining FOX Sports kick times and outlets will be determined during the course of the regular season (generally a 12-day window).

Additional broadcasts for unselected games will be announced in the coming weeks.

image_2020-10-13_160750
Tracy Ringolsby

