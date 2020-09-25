Mountain West Reconsiders: Approves An 8-Game Football Season

In a reversal of earlier plans, the Mountain West officials approved a plan for an eight-game conference football schedule with play beginning on Oct. 24, and a conference championship game scheduled for Dec. 19.

With the eight-game conference schedule, and a title game, the Mountain West would be eligible to compete for a New Year's Six bowl berth, which the ACC has dominated in the first six years of the College Football Playoff.

The Mountain West will hold a press conference to go over details on Friday morning. Among those expected to take part in the session at MW Commissioner Craig Thompson, San Jose State President Dr. May Papzian, chair of the M Board of Directors, Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman, chairman of the MW football coaches and a member of the College Football Selection Committee, University of Nevada Dr. Tony A. Islas, and a representative from the testing provider.

The Mountain West decision reverses an Aug. 10 vote by the MW Presidents to cancel the fall season, a decision that came just five days after the MW Athletic Directors agreed to delay the start of 2020 season until at least Sept. 26, to allow time for get a better ready on COVID.

While the start has been delayed another month, the Mountain West Conference did reach an agreement to open the season on Oct. 24, although it remains to be seen how many of the 12 conference members will field a team.

Hawaii and Fresno State are the two schools most frequently mentioned as possiblities to sit out the season. There also are doubts about San Jose State. While the two other California-based schools are questionable, San Diego State has been an advocate of playing a season.

With the decision by Power 5 members from the Big 10 and Pac-12 also to change plans and decide to play this fall, the Mid America Conference is now the only Division I conference that has stood behind its decision to skip the fall season.

If all 12 Mountain West schools decided to play, the conference could maintain its original 2020 schedule in terms of conference opponents.