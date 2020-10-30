Mountain West Sets Formats for Baseball, Women's Soccer and Volleyball

From the desk of Stuart Buchanan/Mountain West Offices

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Mountain West announced the 2021 regular season formats for baseball, women’s soccer and volleyball on Thursday. The formats, which were approved by the MW directors of athletics, provide student-athletes with the opportunity to conduct a Conference season while managing the challenges of the COVID-19 virus.

Regular-season formats remain unchanged for softball and men’s and women’s tennis.

These scheduling formats are subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with state, county and local health guidelines. Regular-season formats can be found below:

BASEBALL

A 36-game Conference schedule in a double round-robin format taking place over 14 weeks (Feb. 27-May 29).

3-game series scheduled for Saturday (double header) and Sunday, except for Easter weekend and the final weekend, which will be played on Friday (double header) and Saturday.

Each institution has two open dates.

The regular-season champion will be the Mountain West’s NCAA tournament automatic qualifier.

Each institution is permitted to play nonconference games.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

A 10-match Conference-only schedule in a divisional double round-robin format taking place over a six-week period (March 5-April 11).

Matches will be played on Friday and Sunday.

A single match will take place on Sat., April 17, at a campus site between the two division winners to determine the Conference automatic qualifier to the NCAA tournament.

VOLLEYBALL