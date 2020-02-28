Mountain West Teams Have 22 Non-Conference Games Vs. Teams That Went Bowling Last Season

From the desk of Javan Hedlund/Mountain West Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS – The 2020 Mountain West football schedule released Thursday is comprised of 98 games, including 48 Conference matchups. The scheduling format for the 12-member football lineup consists of five intra-divisional games and three cross-divisional contests.

Each institution will play four home and four road Conference games. 2020 marks the last year of the four-year cycle and the eighth year overall featuring the current rotation.

The 2020 schedule will play out over 14 weeks, concluding on Sat., Dec. 5 with the Mountain West Football Championship Game featuring the two divisional champions.

The nonconference slate features 22 games against teams that earned bowl berths in 2019, including Arizona State, BYU (three games), Cal, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia Southern, Iowa State, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Mississippi State, Navy, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Texas A & M, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

Four nonconference opponents finished ranked in last year’s final Associated Press Top 25 andUSA Today/Coaches’ polls, including #5/5 Oregon, #9/9 Penn State, #16/16 Utah and #20/20 Navy.

Today’s release represents the first phase in the 2020 football schedule process. Mountain West national television partners CBS Sports and FOX Sports will now initiate a selection procedure which will include the shifting of particular games to non-Saturday dates. That will be followed by the identification of network outlets and kick times.

The 2020 MW football membership includes Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming in the Mountain Division and Fresno State, Hawai‘i, Nevada, San Diego State, San José State and UNLV in the West Division.