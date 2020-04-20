MW Commissioner Craig Thompson: Ability to Play Football In The Fall Key For Other Sports

Mountain Commissioner Craig Thompson says MW benefited by playing basketball tournament a week earlier than normal -- avoiding a mid-tournament cancellation which other conferences suffered because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He, however, said the MW teams suffered losses in excess of $1 million because of the cancellation of March Madness, a major part of the NCAA Revenue that is split with the Division teams.

"We were fortunate we got our championship (tournament) in," he said, referring to the fact it was played a week earlier than normal because of a major convention held in Las Vegas at the MW's normal tournament time.

Most of the other tournaments were being held the week that schools were ordered to put athletics on hold.

In a video provided by the Mountain West Conference to media members, Thompson said he is going ahead with plans for a normal football season next fall, although he admits there is no assurance football will be played.

"A matter of fact is if there is no college football this fall there is very little likelihood there will be any other sports because 85 percent of the revenue colleges receive comes from football," he said.

"What we are looking at is how we maintain the same level of sports with a reduced revenue. We look at things that instead of bringing in eight athletes to an event we bring in six. In the sport of baseball instead of playing 56 games can we play 40 games?"

Thompson said the MW is looking at a 15-to-20 percent cut in budget for the next school year, and believes most schools will face a similar reduction. He said the NCAA approved a 16-to-20 percent cut in funding for the College Football Playoffs next year.

From the conference standpoint, among the issues that are being discussed are a few number of trips, which could mean a focus in football, for instance, on conference matchups, and possibility limiting, if not eliminating, non-conference play.

He, however, did make a point of emphasizing, "nobody wants to cut a sport."

Thompson said several administrative meetings have been cancelled, and said consideration is being given to making media days for football and basketball, which in the past were hosted in Las Vegas, virtual experiences to save travel costs.

"We have seen all in person meetings canceled (this spring) and I don't know if they are coming back," he said. "This may be the new way of doing business. The world, perhaps, and certainly college athletics might need to adjust. This is an opportunity to look at the way we do things and is there a more economical way to do things?"