MW Tournament: Utah State in Position to Claim MW Automatic Bid for 2nd Year in a Row

Final Score: No. 2 Seed Utah State 89, No. 11 Seed Wyoming 82

No. 2 seed Utah State kept its quest alive for back-to-back Mountain West tournament titles with an 89-82 victory over Wyoming, setting up a rematch of last year’s championship game with top-seeded and nationally-ranked No. 5 San Diego State. Utah State senior guard Sam Merrill led the team with 27 points and seven assists, while sophomore center Neemias Queta added 21 points and a season-high five blocks.

Wyoming had rallied to tie the game at 66-66, but the Aggies went on a 13-10 run to take a 79-66 lead with 1:28 to play. The Aggies hit their final 10 field goal attempts, and 12 of the final 13.



Utah State-Wyoming quick hits:

With the win, No. 2 seed Utah State advances to the title game of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship and will take on top-seeded San Diego State, a rematch of the 2019 Mountain West tournament final.

It is the first time the Mountain West tournament has had a rematch in back-to-back finals since UNLV and BYU squared off in the 2007 and 2008 tournaments. Utah State is looking to become the Mountain West’s first back-to-back tournament champion since New Mexico did so in 2013 and 2014, while San Diego State is looking to extend its Mountain West record with a sixth tournament title.

Utah State's senior guard Sam Merrill paved the way for the Aggies once again with 27 points and seven assists on 9-of-15 shooting. Merrill has now scored at least 20 points in his last five Mountain West tournament games and has eclipsed that mark in six of his 10 career MW tournament games. For his career, Merrill averages 20.1 points per game in the Mountain West tournament.

USU sophomore center Neemias Queta added 21 points for the Aggies and tied his season high with five blocks. The five blocks are tied for the fifth-most in Mountain West tournament history. It was Queta's fourth 20-point game of the year.

With 15 3-pointers tonight, Wyoming set a Mountain West single-tournament record with 38 made 3-pointers across its three games. The previous record was 29 by UNLV in the 2007 tournament.

Wyoming’s 15 3-pointers are also tied for the fourth-most made 3-pointers in a game in MW tournament history, a mark that was also hit by San Diego State in tonight’s earlier semifinal.

Over its last six games, Wyoming made 68 3-pointers (11.3 per game) while shooting 40 percent as a team from deep (68-of-170). Wyoming shot 30.7 percent from behind the arc in the regular season as a team.

Wyoming freshman guard Kenny Foster led the team with a career-high 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep. The four made 3-point field goals are also a career high.

Both Wyoming and Utah State scored 51 points in the second half. The 51 second-half points are tied for the fifth-most points in a half in Mountain West tournament history. Utah State shot 60.9 percent from the field in the second half, while Wyoming connected on 10-of-19 3-pointers over the final 20 minutes.

The game was tied at 66-66 before Utah State went on a 13-0 run with 3:07 to regain control of the game. As a team, Utah State connected on its last 10 shots, and 12 of 13 overall.

Overheard

-- Utah State coach Craig Smith: at the end of the day our guys finished very, very strong, finished on a 13-0 run, we had seven straight stops down the stretch, and we found a way to win. And at this time of year, March Madness, it's the old what do they say? Survive and advance. And that's what we did. So these two young men played fantastic. I thought we played very connected on the offensive end. I wish we could have had a few more stops but that's a great credit to Wyoming. So we'll take it and move on to play a heck of a team tomorrow night or tomorrow afternoon.

Final Score: No. 1 Seed San Diego State 81, No. 5 Seed Boise State 68

LAS VEGAS – Top-seeded and nationally-ranked No. 5/5 San Diego State advanced to the title game of the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship for the sixth time in seven years with a 16-point comeback-victory over Boise State. Mountain West Player of the Year Malachi Flynn led the charge for the Aztecs with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists.

San Diego State-Boise State quick hits

This is SDSU’s sixth title-game appearance in the last seven years, and the 10th in the last 12 years. Overall, this is SDSU’s 12th appearance all-time in the MW championship.

The Aztecs tied a season-high with 15 made 3-pointers (15-of-36). The 15 3-point field goals are tied for the fourth-most in tournament history (UNLV vs. Colorado State, March 9, 2007).

Thanks in large part to a 16-0 run in the first half, Boise State built up a 16-point lead over San Diego State. The Aztecs, however, needed just 4:38 to erase the deficit completely and go into halftime tied. During that run, SDSU hit five 3-pointers.

For the second-consecutive night, SDSU’s defensive execution picked up in the second half as the Aztecs held the Broncos to just 23.3 percent shooting in the frame, a night after holding Air Force to 27.3 percent shooting in the second half. In two games this tournament, opponents are shooting just 13-of-52 (25 percent) from the field and 7-of-29 (24.1 percent) from 3-point range in the second half against the Aztecs.

The Aztecs were led by Mountain West Player of the Year Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. It was Flynn's fifth 20-5-5 game this season.

Flynn also tied a season high with four made 3-pointers, having done that on two occasions earlier this year.

Alongside Flynn, senior guard KJ Feagin knocked down five 3-pointers en route to 21 points and a season-high six rebounds. It was Feagin's third 20-point performance of the season.

Boise State had five players score in double figures, led by senior guard Alex Hobbs. Hobbs notched his second 20-point game of the season with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench. Hobbs also connected on a season-high three 3-pointers.

Boise State senior forward RJ Williams recorded his second double-double of the tournament with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Overhead

San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell: Well, being on this team for the third year and having what happened last year, I definitely want to get back and get back at Utah State and get that win. I think we definitely want to win that championship. It's no doubt about it. No, I definitely want it for myself, I want it for this team. I mean, I just want to avenge it.