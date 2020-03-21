Welcome to 7220
Nevada Shooting Forward Eric Parrish Commits to Texas San Antonio

Tracy Ringolsby

Nevada shooting forward Eric Parrish, a 6-6, 195-pound senior to be, committed to Texas-San Antonio, the only new information provided on the Transfer Portal on Friday. Earlier, Ari Force shooting guard Marshall St. Edwards, a sophomore-to-be, committed to St. Edward's, and center Mikey Frazier, a sophomore to be, committed to Garden City Community College.

Those are the only three Mountain West transfers known to have committed to a new school so far.

Tracy Ringolsby

Let's start the list of candidates with Northern Colorado's Jeff Linder

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Is Talking About a Cowboys' Rebound, Not a Rebuild

Tracy Ringolsby

Hoops Stats Guru Pomeroy Sees Good Things for Wyoming Basketball with Linder in Charge

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Freshman Diver Melissa Mirafuentes Earn NCAA Qualification

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder on the Move in New Role As Wyoming Basketball Coach

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder's Next Challenge -- Resurrection of Wyoming Basketball

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder Takes Job at Wyoming, 1st Challenge Avoiding Transfer of Key Players

Tracy Ringolsby

NCAA Approves Additional Year of Eligibility for Seniors Involved in Spring Sports

Tracy Ringolsby

Mountain West Conference Suspends Spring Sports -- Wyoming Tennis 1st Cancellation in Laramie

Tracy Ringolsby