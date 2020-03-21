Nevada Shooting Forward Eric Parrish Commits to Texas San Antonio

Nevada shooting forward Eric Parrish, a 6-6, 195-pound senior to be, committed to Texas-San Antonio, the only new information provided on the Transfer Portal on Friday. Earlier, Ari Force shooting guard Marshall St. Edwards, a sophomore-to-be, committed to St. Edward's, and center Mikey Frazier, a sophomore to be, committed to Garden City Community College.

Those are the only three Mountain West transfers known to have committed to a new school so far.