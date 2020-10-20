SI.com
New Mexico at CSU Game Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Issues in New Mexico

Tracy Ringolsby

With the opening of the Mountain West Conference football season just four days away,  the New Mexico at Colorado State game at Fort Collins, Co., due to COVID-19 virus issues in Bernalillo County, which is where the University of New Mexico is located.

"Due to the prevalence of the COVID-19 virus in Bernalillo County and in accordance with state guidelines, the University of New Mexico is unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Colorado State University," read a statement issued by the Mountain West. "Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game."

With conference teams scheduled to play eight games in eight weeks, the Mountain West made it clear when the decision to play was made that if a game could not be played as scheduled there was no flexibility to reschedule the event.

“I believe we could play, but with the restrictions and what’s happening around us, it makes it difficult to do so,” New Mexico Athletic Director Nuñez said.

Coach Danny Gonzalez on the disappointment of the Lobos to the decision, which was not because of problems with the football team:

https://golobos.com/news/2020/10/20/saturdays-game-at-colorado-state-canceled-in-accordance-with-state-guidelines/

New Mexico saw record-breaking positive cases of COVID-19 last week, that are starting to come down. But the rise in cases led to the state shutting down full-contact practices. In addition, the Lobos have had 9 players and one staff member test positive for the coronavirus recently.

So far, the five other games on the Mountain West season-opening schedule are a go.

Wyoming is not scheduled to play New Mexico until it makes a trip to Albuquerque on Dec. 5.

Games Still Scheduled for The MW Opening Weekend:

All Games Saturday

Wyoming at Nevada, 5 p.m., MDT, CBS Sports Network

Utah State at Boise, 5 p.m., MDT, FS1

Hawaii at Fresno State, 5:30 p.m., MDT, Spectrum Sports

UNLV at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m, MDT, CBS Sports Network

Air Force at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., MDT, FS1

