New Mexico Shooting Forward Jackson Transfers to Arkansas

Tracy Ringolsby

Vance Jackson, who started in 44 games for New Mexico the past two seasons, has transferred to Arkansas, according to VerbalCommits.com. Jackson will be a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immedately.

Former Nevada coach Eric Musselman is the head coach, having taken the Razorbacks' job a year ago after four seasons with Nevada.

The 6-9, 220-pound Jackson is a shooting forward, who averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his two years at New Mexico.

Cowboy Men's Golf Team Enjoys Season to Remember

Cowboys finished among top five teams in four of eight tournaments

Tracy Ringolsby

Edwards Joins Loyola Marymount Staff as Assistant to Recently Hired Stan Johnson

Edwards was fired after four seasons as the Wyoming head coach on March 9

Tracy Ringolsby

Patt Thuesen

Highly-Recruited Isaiah Hill Gets Closer to Home -- Transfers from Tulsa to Fresno State

Utah State power forward Grootfaam enters transfer portal as a grad transfer

Tracy Ringolsby

A Cowboy Born and Bred: Hunter Thompson Makes It Official -- He's Staying at Wyoming

The Hunter's -- Thompson and Maldanado --have both announced their plans to remain in Brown and Gold with new coach Jeff Linder

Tracy Ringolsby

Patt Thuesen

On the Phone: Cowboys Basketball Offers Two Shooting Forwards

Cowboys have room to add at least four more new faces

Tracy Ringolsby

Take Three: Cowboys Add 3-Point Whiz Drake Jeffries from Indian Hills Junior College.

The 6-5 shooting guard is second commitment Cowboys have received in 11 days since Linder was named head coach

Tracy Ringolsby

He's Back: Riley Grabu Added to Wyoming Basketball Staff as Director of Recruiting

Grabu was head coach at his alma mater, Boulder High School, last two seasons

Tracy Ringolsby

Linder and Staff Undertaking Roster Revisions for Wyoming Basketball

Cowboys pursuing senior-to-be Anthony D'Avanzo from Division II Lewis College

Tracy Ringolsby

Point Guard Teyvion Kirk Becomes 1st CSU Player to Enter Transfer Portal

17 MW Players Not in Transfer Portal - 3 Each Air Force, Boise State and Fresno State

Tracy Ringolsby

Remaking of Wyoming Basketball Roster Begins; Morman, Milton Enter Transfer Portal

Listing of All Mountain West Players who have filed on the Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby