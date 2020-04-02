New Mexico Shooting Forward Jackson Transfers to Arkansas
Tracy Ringolsby
Vance Jackson, who started in 44 games for New Mexico the past two seasons, has transferred to Arkansas, according to VerbalCommits.com. Jackson will be a graduate transfer, meaning he will be eligible to play immedately.
Former Nevada coach Eric Musselman is the head coach, having taken the Razorbacks' job a year ago after four seasons with Nevada.
The 6-9, 220-pound Jackson is a shooting forward, who averaged 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his two years at New Mexico.