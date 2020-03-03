Next Up: Boise Extends MW Win Streak to Record 10 Games; Can Cowgirls Slow Boise Down?

From the offices of the Mountain West Conference

Third-seed Wyoming put together a record-setting comeback, overcoming an 18-point second half deficit to knock off Utah State in the quarterfinals of the MW Women's Basketball Championship.

Now comes the real challenge. The Cowgirls meet No. 2 seed Boise State in the semi-finals Tuesday night. The Broncos routed Air Force 73-50 on Monday night, extending their Mountain West Tournament winning streak to a record 10 wins.

Final Score: No. 2 Seed Boise State 73, No. 7 Seed Air Force 50

The Broncos were led by a career-high 23 points from senior forward A’Shanti Coleman. and set a Mountain West record with 10-straight wins in the Mountain West tournament, dating back to 2017.

With the win, Boise State improves to 14-4 all-time in the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship, and has won 13 of its last 14 games in the tournament. Boise State’s .778 winning percentage is the highest in Mountain West history.

Boise State-Air Force quick hitters

On its current 10-game win streak in the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship, Boise State has won by an average of 11.7 points. The 10-game win streak surpassed the nine-game streak New Mexico had from 2003-05 before losing its opening game in 2006 to UNLV.

Air Force, meanwhile, falls to 4-21 all-time in the MW tournament.

Boise State is the first No. 2 seed to make the semifinals since Fresno State did so in 2016. The No. 2 seed has not won the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship since 2014, when Fresno State knocked off top-seeded Colorado State to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

was 10-for-15 from the floor in her big offensive night and had five rebounds. The 23-point personal best comes on the heels of having scored 22 points in the Broncos regular-season finale against UNLV. Coleman has now eclipsed the 20-point mark in four-consecutive games, and seven times for her career.

Boise State’s senior guard Jayde Christopher notched her fourth-career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. All four double-doubles have come this season.

notched her fourth-career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists. All four double-doubles have come this season. In the first quarter, Christopher set the Mountain West single-season record for assists. She surpassed New Mexico’s Cherise Beynon’s 243 helpers in 2017-18.

The Broncos forced the Falcons into 22 turnovers which they converted into a 23-9 advantage in points off turnovers.

In total, Boise State had five players tally double-figures in scoring.

led the team with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while freshman forward added 14 points, giving her double digits in 10 of her last 11 games of the season. AF sophomore forward Haley Jones tied a career high with 12 rebounds off the bench, matching her total she posted vs. Utah State on Jan. 5, 2019.

Overheard

Boise Coach Gordy Presnell: We thought that it was their fourth game in eight days, and that we would just really push the tempo as much as we could and try to wear them down a little bit. And so we transitioned at every single opportunity. And these two here, Jayde (Christopher) and A'Shanti (Coleman), are terrific at transition. Jayde will find you if you're open. And A'Shanti can finish. But, It was a good night for us. And Air Force, they get all those kids back next year and they finished winning six of nine. And they really did a nice job.

Presnell on 19-2 run in second quarter: I think we got the ball in the middle of the floor, and Jayde made some plays. I thought Riley hit some big shots. A'Shanti finished. A'Shanti got off to a great start. And we just kind of got on a roll. But, also, I go back to they've played a lot of basketball in the last week and we haven't. I don't know if the bye at the end of the year is good or bad. I'm a pessimist, so I thought it was horrible. But when we got to play a team that had played four games in eight days, I think it was really helpful.

Final Score: No. 4 Seed San José State 67, No. 5 Seed UNLV 48

LAS VEGAS – San José State knocked off UNLV to advance to the semifinals against top-seeded Fresno State in the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship. The Spartans were paced by All-Mountain West sophomore guard Ayzhiana Basallo’s 18 points, while holding UNLV to just 48 points on 33 percent shooting.

San José State-UNLV quick hitters

With the win, San José State improves to 4-6 all-time in the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship, while UNLV falls to 12-21 all-time. This is the second time in school history that the Spartans have made the semifinals of the MW Women’s Basketball Championship (2015). SJSU has never made the MW Women’s Basketball Championship Game.

Fresno State won both prior meetings with San José State, going into overtime in one contest, and narrowly holding onto a two-point victory in the other.

SJSU held UNLV to just 48 points. It is the second lowest opponent total for San José State this season. The Spartans held Utah State to 38 points just two games ago on Feb. 24, 2020.

San José State junior guard Megan Anderson went 4-of-8 from 3-point range.. She now has 14 made 3-pointers in her last four games.

went 4-of-8 from 3-point range.. She now has 14 made 3-pointers in her last four games. Anderson came into the game 4th in the Mountain West with 2.41 3-pointers per game. This is the 17th game this season, and sixth of the last seven, she has at least three 3-point makes.

Despite having nearly identical turnover numbers, SJSU took advantage with a 29-9 points off turnover differential.

led the Lady Rebels with 26 points and 21 rebounds, marking the first 20-20 game in Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship history. Wade’s 21 rebounds also are a new Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship record, surpassing the 20 rebounds from Colorado State’s Ellen Nystrom vs. San José State on March 10, 2015.

Additionally, Wade registered her 21st double-double of the season which is a school record, passing LInda Frolish (1999-00), and tied the Mountain West record (Fresno State’s Bego Faz Davalos, 2016-17). The 21 double-doubles are also tied for the second-most in the nation this season.

Wade finished the season fifth in UNLV single-season history with 342 rebounds. She also finishes third in Mountain West single-season history for rebounds.

Her 21 rebounds are also the third-most ever by a Mountain West player, tying a mark most recently accomplished by Wyoming’s Fallon Lewis vs. North Dakota State on Dec. 7, 2013.

Overheard

San Jose coach Jamie Craighead: I thought an excellent defensive effort by our group, maybe not as good offensively. But it's nice we get to play tomorrow and maybe fix that. But great effort by our kids. I thought we showed up when we needed to. We hit shots when we needed to, got rebounds when we needed to. It's tough to beat a UNLV team. I've got a lot of respect for R.J. Wade over on that side. She's a tremendous player. And we're excited to be moving on.

San Jose guard Ayzhiana Basallo: I think we are one of the best defensive teams in the Mountain West. I'm not sure how the voting goes, but I know that Tyra Whitehead is a great defensive player. I think we have the best one in the conference.

UNLV coach Cathy Oliver: I thought our defense was good. I thought they were ready for our defense. But they do a good job of playing fast. I didn't think that we did a lot with their turnovers, where I felt they did a lot with our turnovers. And they scored probably -- it says in here that they scored 29 points off our turnovers. So that just kills us. We're not a team that's going to score a lot of points. I was mad at R.J. for not getting a 30-30. She just got a 20-20. But we're a team that, we hang our hat on defense. We talk about it all the time. I thought we were very active in that first quarter. But San Jose kind of got used to it. And Jamie's done a great job with her team.

Final Score: No. 1 Seed Fresno State 75, No. 8 Seed Nevada 71

Top-seeded Fresno State advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship behind a combined 42 points and eight assists from freshman twin sisters, Haley and Hanna Cavender. Mountain West Freshman of the Year, Haley Cavinder, paced the team with 26 points, one-point shy of the all-time tournament record for a freshman.

Fresno State-Nevada quick hitters below

With the win, Fresno State advances to the semifinals of the MW Women’s Basketball Championship and will play the winner of No. 4 Seed San José State and No. 5 Seed UNLV on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT. Fresno State swept the season series against both teams.

Fresno State is now 14-5 all-time in the Mountain West tournament and its .737 winning percentage is the second best in Mountain West history, trailing only Boise State (13-4, .765).

, who had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cavinder’s 26 points came just one point shy of the all-time tournament record for a freshman, set by New Mexico’s Dionne Marsh vs. UNLV on March 11, 2005. Cavinder made 11-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Her 11 made field goals tie a freshman tournament record and are tied for the third-most made field goals in tournament history.

Additionally, it was the 11th 20-point game this season for Cavinder, which is the second most in the Mountain West.

Fresno State also got 16 points and four assists from Cavinder’s twin sister, Hanna Cavinder .

As a team, the Bulldogs got 73 of their 75 points from their starters, and led Nevada with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Sophomore guard Da’ja Hamilton paced the Wolf Pack with 13 points, while sophomore forward Imani Lacy added 12 points.

Hamilton has now scored in double figures in five of her last six games, and nine games overall this season.

Overheard

Fresno Coach Jamie White: Obviously Haley had a great game. She was able to score, especially in the first half; we really needed that. We scored a lot in the paint. I was happy with that. Just one of those games, kind of that first game in the tournament, always get the jitters out. And Nevada had a great win last night. So they were ready to go. I thought we kind of -- we kind of braved the storm and finished strong.

Nevada Coach Amanda Levens: I think the second half of the season I'm just really proud of the way our team finally, I feel, like got it. They kind of got the bigger picture of everything that goes into being a good team. And obviously we had a great second half of Mountain West Conference. We started the first nine games really poorly, and it's tough to dig yourselves a hole like that. I think if we could have been half as good as we were in the second half, we finished in a higher place and you're not playing the 1 seed in the second game of the tournament, maybe even earn a first-round bye. But we only lose one place in our rotation, I think there's a lot of great lessons for our team. By the end of the season, as a coaching staff, we really liked our rotation and the way everyone was really committed to playing their roles and doing a great job. And I feel like we had nine starters and different people step up on different nights and make up for other people's absences. And I think there's a lot of positives for us to build on. And going home this early we'll have a lot of time to reflect have spring workouts and get a lot better and hopefully be really hungry going into the next season.