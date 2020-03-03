No. 1 Seed Fresno State Takes Care of Business in Opening Game of MW Women's Tournament

From the offices of the Mountain West Conference

Final Score: No. 1 Seed Fresno State 75, No. 8 Seed Nevada 71

Top-seeded Fresno State advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship behind a combined 42 points and eight assists from freshman twin sisters, Haley and Hanna Cavender. Mountain West Freshman of the Year, Haley Cavinder, paced the team with 26 points, one-point shy of the all-time tournament record for a freshman.

Fresno State-Nevada quick hitters below

With the win, Fresno State advances to the semifinals of the MW Women’s Basketball Championship and will play the winner of No. 4 Seed San José State and No. 5 Seed UNLV on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT. Fresno State swept the season series against both teams.

Fresno State is now 14-5 all-time in the Mountain West tournament and its .737 winning percentage is the second best in Mountain West history, trailing only Boise State (13-4, .765).

The Bulldogs were led by Mountain West Freshman of the Year Haley Cavinder , who had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cavinder’s 26 points came just one point shy of the all-time tournament record for a freshman, set by New Mexico’s Dionne Marsh vs. UNLV on March 11, 2005.

, who had 26 points, six rebounds and four assists. Cavinder’s 26 points came just one point shy of the all-time tournament record for a freshman, set by New Mexico’s Dionne Marsh vs. UNLV on March 11, 2005. Cavinder made 11-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Her 11 made field goals tie a freshman tournament record and are tied for the third-most made field goals in tournament history.

Additionally, it was the 11th 20-point game this season for Cavinder, which is the second most in the Mountain West.

Fresno State also got 16 points and four assists from Cavinder’s twin sister, Hanna Cavinder .

. As a team, the Bulldogs got 73 of their 75 points from their starters, and led Nevada with a 46-28 advantage in points in the paint.

Sophomore guard Da’ja Hamilton paced the Wolf Pack with 13 points, while sophomore forward Imani Lacy added 12 points.

Hamilton has now scored in double figures in five of her last six games, and nine games overall this season.

Overheard

Fresno Coach Jamie White: Obviously Haley had a great game. She was able to score, especially in the first half; we really needed that. We scored a lot in the paint. I was happy with that. Just one of those games, kind of that first game in the tournament, always get the jitters out. And Nevada had a great win last night. So they were ready to go. I thought we kind of -- we kind of braved the storm and finished strong.

Nevada Coach Amanda Levens: I think the second half of the season I'm just really proud of the way our team finally, I feel, like got it. They kind of got the bigger picture of everything that goes into being a good team. And obviously we had a great second half of Mountain West Conference. We started the first nine games really poorly, and it's tough to dig yourselves a hole like that. I think if we could have been half as good as we were in the second half, we finished in a higher place and you're not playing the 1 seed in the second game of the tournament, maybe even earn a first-round bye. But we only lose one place in our rotation, I think there's a lot of great lessons for our team. By the end of the season, as a coaching staff, we really liked our rotation and the way everyone was really committed to playing their roles and doing a great job. And I feel like we had nine starters and different people step up on different nights and make up for other people's absences. And I think there's a lot of positives for us to build on. And going home this early we'll have a lot of time to reflect have spring workouts and get a lot better and hopefully be really hungry going into the next season.

Still to come on Monday:

No. 4 San Jose State vs. No. 5 UNLV, 3:30 p.m., MT

No. 2 Boise State vs. No. 7 Air Force, 7 p.m., MT

No. 3 Wyoming vs. No. 11 Utah State, 9:30 p.m., MT