No. 7 Air Force Knocks off No. 10 Colorado State in MW Women's Play In round

From the Mountain West Media Offices

The Air Force Falcons scored a 60-48 win over in-state rival Colorado State in the play-in round of the MW women's tournament. The Falcons were led by four players in double figures and never trailed for the duration of the game.

Air Force-Colorado State quick hitters below

Three of Air Force’s four tournament wins have come against in-state rival Colorado State.

The Falcons had a balanced offensive attack with four players reaching double figures in scoring, led by 15 apiece from sophomore guard Briana Autrey-Thompson and sophomore forward Riley Snyder .

and sophomore forward . The 15 points are tied for the second most this season for Autrey-Thompson, while Snyder has scored at least 15 points in 13 games this season.

Additionally, this is the 6th time this season, and third in its last five games, that Air Force has had four different players score in double figures.

Overall, the Falcons have now won five of their last six games.

Air Force junior guard Emily Conroe registered her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

registered her sixth double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Colorado State was led by graduate-transfer Makenzie Ellis , who notched 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Ellis was the only Ram to reach double figures in scoring in the contest.

, who notched 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Ellis was the only Ram to reach double figures in scoring in the contest. The game featured zero ties or lead changes as Air Force led for the duration of the game after opening the scoring with a basket 35 seconds into the contest.

Final Score: No. 8 Seed Nevada 74, No. 9 Seed New Mexico 64

Nevada opened up the 2020 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship with a 74-64 victory over New Mexico to advance to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year. The Wolf Pack were led by a dominant performance from sophomore forward Imani Lacy, who registered 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.



Nevada-New Mexico quick hitters below:

In her second start of the season, Nevada sophomore guard Da’ja Hamilton notched a career-high 19 points. Her previous high was 15 points at Fresno State on Feb. 22, 2020.

Hamilton has now scored in double figures in four of the last five games, and eight times overall this season.

Fellow Wolf Pack sophomore forward Imani Lacy led the team with 20 points and pulled down a career-high 17 rebounds, besting her previous best mark of 10 boards vs. Stanislaus State on Dec. 10, 2019. It was just the second time this season that Lacy has eclipsed the 20-point mark.

Additionally, Lacy’s 17 rebounds are tied for the fifth-most rebounds in MW Women’s Basketball Championship history, most recently accomplished by New Mexico’s Richelle van der Keijl vs. Boise State on March 7, 2017.

Nevada’s defense held New Mexico to just 4-of-29 from the 3-point line. The 29 3-point attempts from the Lobos are tied for the fifth-most in MW Women’s Basketball Championship history.

New Mexico was led by junior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda, who had 20 points on 8-of-21 shooting.

Late Game: No. 6 San Diego State vs. No. 11 Utah State