Point Guard Teyvion Kirk Becomes 1st CSU Player to Enter Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Teyvion Kirk, who transfered to Colorado State from Ohio University after last season and sat out the 2019-20 season as a redshirt, has placed his name in the transfer portal for the second year in a row.

Kirk became the first Colorado State player this spring to enter the transfer portal. With his filing, San Diego State and San Jose State are the only Mountain West schools without a player who is in the transfer portal.

Air Force, Boise State and UNLV have three players in the portal. Boise has, however, already signed two players out of the transfer portal.

TJ Taylor remains the only player from Wyoming to have entered the portal as of Wednesday afternoon.

