Quick Hits On MW Women's Basketball Teams

With the beginning of the Mountain West Women's Basketball tournament on Sunday, the MW offeres a few `tip-ins' for fans:

• With the All-Conference and Individual Awards announced Sunday, Fresno State tallied three individual honors with head coach Jaime White earning Coach of the Year, Maddi Utti earning Player of the Year and Haley Cavinder being tabbed Freshman of the Year.

• Boise State enters the Championship as the No. 2 seed, the third straight year the Broncos are one of the top two seeds. Boise State, which won the last three MW championships, is searching for its fifth crown in six years, a feat that has not been accomplished since New Mexico won five of six championships from 2003-2008.

• Four of the 11 Mountain West teams have a .500-win percentage or greater on the season, including three sitting at .621 or better.

• Air Force tallied a 2-0 week following victories over New Mexico (79-66) and Colorado State (49-44) to bring its Conference record to 7-11. Seven wins mark the most victories for the Falcons in league play since joining Division I basketball. The team is 5-5 in its last 10 games and enters the MW Championship as the No. 7 seed, its highest since 2008.

• Wyoming closed out the regular season on a five-game win streak, going 2-0 in the last week of Conference play. The Cowgirls topped Nevada (84-79) and Fresno State (64-55) and enter the championship as the three seed. On the season, Wyoming has 16 victories, marking the most by a first-year head coach (Gerald Mattinson) in program history.

• Boise State guard Riley Lupfer continues to scorch opponents from behind the arc. The senior has made 99 this season and ranks second nationally. She also is averaging 3.30 3-point field goals per game, good for fifth in Division I. The Bronco currently sits at 344 long balls, second-most in Conference history, and currently is second in active career leaders in 3-point field goals.

• The MW currently hosts four of the most prolific offenses in the nation, with over a quarter of the league averaging 73 points or more per game. Fresno State ranks 23rd (75.5), New Mexico ranks 24th (75.3), while San José State ranks 25th nationally (75.2 ppg). Boise State posts 73.6 points per game, good for 31st.

• San José State’s 76-38 victory over Utah State marks the Spartans’ largest conference win in 40 years, the 1979-80 season.

• The Mountain West is one of only three conferences with three or more teams ranked in the top-25 in scoring offense. New Mexico, Fresno State and San José State all rank 24th or better.

• Fresno State’s scorching Conference start has landed them in the top 75 in the most recent RPI rankings. The Bulldogs slide in at No. 72, the highest ranked Mountain West team, and will enter the championship as the top seed. The Broncos follow closely behind in the RPI at No. 97.

• Fresno State’s 16 Mountain West wins are tied for the second-most conference victories in the nation. The Bulldogs finished their home MW slate 9-0 for the first time since becoming a member of the MW.

• San José State guard Ayzhiana Basallo was one of 10 players to be named a Her Hoop Stats Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year semifinalist. The Spartan was the only Mountain West representative to make the list and is the youngest of the contingent. Basallo ranks 30th in points per game (18.7) and second in free-throw percentage (92.1) nationally. Basallo earned MW Newcomer of the Year honors.

• Fresno State is one of only two teams (Oregon) to have three players average 15.6 points per game or more. Maddi Utti and Hanna Cavinder lead the Bulldogs with 15.8 ppg and 15.7 ppg respectively, while Haley Cavinder tallies 15.6 ppg.

• Bronco guard Jayde Christopher is second nationally in total assists (240) and is second in assists per game (8.0). The senior currently sits at third-most in a single season in MW history and is four assists from breaking the single-season mark. Christopher also has 148 assists in MW play, extending her Conference record.

• UNLV senior Rodjanae Wade has 20 double-doubles on the season and 23 in her career. Wade has the third-most double-doubles in the nation and second-most double-doubles in a single season in MW history. The Lady Rebel is one double-double off tying the all-time Conference single-season mark.

• League teams posted a .512 win percentage (63-60) in nonconference play. MW teams impressively racked up a 9-3 record against opponents from the SEC, AAC, Big East and C-USA.

• Air Force’s Riley Snyder took home the final MW Peak Player of the Week honors for the 2019-20 season. The sophomore averaged 22 points in the Falcons’ 2-0 week. It marks the first time since the 2012-13 season an Air Force student-athlete won the weekly honor.