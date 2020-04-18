Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Remembering Wyoming's Run to 2015 MW Hoops Tournament Title

Tracy Ringolsby

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- University of Wyoming Athletics will be launching “Cowboy Capsules” rebroadcasts of great Cowboy football and basketball games from the past. The television broadcasts will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics.

The first three episodes of the series will feature Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s run to the 2015 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship. The quarterfinals of the 2015 tournament will air at 7 p.m. on Monday with the semifinals to follow on Tuesday,  and the championship game on Wednesday, April 22. 

Former Cowboy and current Wyoming Basketball coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast of the championship game to share his memories with fans.

Future rebroadcasts of Cowboy Football games are listed below, with additional games to be announced at a later date.

Cowboy Capsules Broadcast Schedule

-- Monday, 7 p.m., 2015 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s MW Tournament Quarterfinal Win vs. Utah State

Tuesday, 7 p.m., 2015 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s MW Tournament Semifinal Win vs. Boise State

Wednesday, 7 p.m., 2015 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s MW Tournament Championship Win vs. San Diego State

Wednesday, April 29, 7 p.m., 2016 Wyoming Football’s Home Victory over Boise State

Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m., 2016 Wyoming Football’s Home Victory over San Diego State

Comments

Around The MWC

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys' Bridges Earns 1st Team All-America Honors

Heavyweight Brian Andrews named Honorable Mention

Tracy Ringolsby

Middle Linebacker Wilson Heads List of Potential Cowboys in NFL Draft

Wyoming has had at least one player selected in last three drafts, and four of the last five

Tracy Ringolsby

7 Members of Wyoming Men's Swimming/Diving Earn Academic All-WAC Honors

Six of the seven were honored for academics a year ago, as well

Tracy Ringolsby

Updated: Signed, Sealed and Delivered: A Look at Linder's 1st Wyoming Recruiting Class

Cowboys sign six -- Split the package between junior college and high school prospects

Tracy Ringolsby

Mattinson Had More Holes to Fill Than Anticipated;Found the Answers Overseas

Cowgirls wind up with 5 European recruits in April signing session

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Add International Flair to Basketball RosterDraft SharePreviewPublish

Five foreign countries represented by coach Mattinson's five spring signees

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Volleyball Adds Transfers from Memphis University and Tyler Community College

Two additions give the Cowgirls a Class of 7 for 2019-20

Tracy Ringolsby

Tim Zaleski Gives Way to Injury Challenges

Recruited by Cowboys as a premiere punter, three years later Zaleski moves on

Tracy Ringolsby

Vice President Pence Optimistic About College Football Season In the Fall

Vice President Pence Optimistic About College Football Season In the Fall

Tracy Ringolsby

Five Cowboy Football Players Honored as Members of the 2020 Hampshire Honor Society

Wyoming has five players recognized by the Hampshire Honor Society in the same year for first time

Tracy Ringolsby