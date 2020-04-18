Remembering Wyoming's Run to 2015 MW Hoops Tournament Title

From the desk of Nick Seeman/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie -- University of Wyoming Athletics will be launching “Cowboy Capsules” rebroadcasts of great Cowboy football and basketball games from the past. The television broadcasts will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics.

The first three episodes of the series will feature Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s run to the 2015 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship. The quarterfinals of the 2015 tournament will air at 7 p.m. on Monday with the semifinals to follow on Tuesday, and the championship game on Wednesday, April 22.

Former Cowboy and current Wyoming Basketball coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast of the championship game to share his memories with fans.

Future rebroadcasts of Cowboy Football games are listed below, with additional games to be announced at a later date.

Cowboy Capsules Broadcast Schedule

-- Monday, 7 p.m., 2015 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s MW Tournament Quarterfinal Win vs. Utah State

Tuesday, 7 p.m., 2015 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s MW Tournament Semifinal Win vs. Boise State

Wednesday, 7 p.m., 2015 Wyoming Cowboy Basketball’s MW Tournament Championship Win vs. San Diego State

Wednesday, April 29, 7 p.m., 2016 Wyoming Football’s Home Victory over Boise State

Wednesday, May 6, 7 p.m., 2016 Wyoming Football’s Home Victory over San Diego State