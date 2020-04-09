Welcome to 7220
San Diego State Lands Small but Productive Point Guard from Cal State Northridge

Tracy Ringolsby

Senior-to-be Terrell Gomez, a two-time All-Big West selection and the conference freshman of the year in the 2017-18 season, has announced plans to transfer to San Diego State for his senior year. 

Gomez averaged 19.8 points per game as a junior, converting 44 percent of his three-point shots and 94.8 percent of his free throws.He ranked third int he NCAA with 111 three-point baskets.

Kyle Lukasiewicz, a senior-to-be shooting guard from Colorado State, and Chris Seeley, a 6-8, 215-pound junior-to-be, both filed for the Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

Tracy Ringolsby

Second Time Around Charming for Cowgirl Long Jumper Howell

All but one jump this season was better than longest jump of her freshman season

Tracy Ringolsby

Mykell Robinson Opts for North Texas over Wyoming and Minnesota

Cowboys have four players in the Transfer Portal

Tracy Ringolsby

Tracy Ringolsby

And Now There are Three: Mykell Robinson Has Wyoming Among the Trio

Product of Sunrise Christian Academy Post-Grad Program says decision will be announced May 1

Tracy Ringolsby

A Prime Prospect out of High School, Griffin Looking for Fresh Start After 2 Years at Iowa State

Wyoming among six teams Griffin is believed to be considering

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Basketball Brought Credibility to the NCAA Championships in 1943

Cowboys Stunned NIT Champion St. John's in Madison Square Garden in a game to benefit the Red Cross

Tracy Ringolsby

Caldwell's Battle With New Mexico Leads to Him Entering Transfer Portal

Suspended from team in December for alleged battery against ex-girlfriend

Tracy Ringolsby

Craig Bohl Is a Believer in Wyoming Athletics -- On and Off the Gridiron

Bohl and wife Leia donate $100,000 to cover 2020-21 scholarships for spring sport seniors

Tracy Ringolsby

On the Court, On the Sidelines, Plante and Baker Are Cowgirl Volleyball Stalwarts

After playing Volleyball for the Cowgirls Plante and Baker joined the coaching staff

Tracy Ringolsby