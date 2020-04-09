San Diego State Lands Small but Productive Point Guard from Cal State Northridge

Senior-to-be Terrell Gomez, a two-time All-Big West selection and the conference freshman of the year in the 2017-18 season, has announced plans to transfer to San Diego State for his senior year.

Gomez averaged 19.8 points per game as a junior, converting 44 percent of his three-point shots and 94.8 percent of his free throws.He ranked third int he NCAA with 111 three-point baskets.

Kyle Lukasiewicz, a senior-to-be shooting guard from Colorado State, and Chris Seeley, a 6-8, 215-pound junior-to-be, both filed for the Transfer Portal on Wednesday.