The Odds Are: Cowboys a Pick `em Vs. Hawaii on Friday

From the offices of www.BetOnline.ag:

Coming off an overtime loss at Nevada, and with starting quarterback Sean Chambers having suffered a broken left ankle, Wyoming isn't making a bi impression on the oddsmakers.

The Cowboys play their home opener on Friday, hosting Hawaii. And despite the altitude of Laramie -- 7,220 feet -- and the drastically different weather than they enjoy in Hawaii, the Cowboys and Hawaii are a pick `em.

For your favorite Division I team check and see what BetOnline.ag has as the early lines: