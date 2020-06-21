Wyoming Cowboy Great Jim Kiick Passed Away Saturday

Jim Kiick’s first reaction when he got off the train from his New Jersey home to Laramie, where he was going to play football for the University of Wyoming, was disbelief.

He had never seen such open space and so few people.

Four years later, after becoming the All-Western Athletic Conference three-time first-team selection, he had become a Cowboy at heart, a key to Wyoming’s rise to football prominence on a national level.

And he headed to an impact career in the NFL when he teamed up with Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris for a Miami Dolphins team that was the dominate force in the NFL.

Tough as Kiick was, as determined as he was to succeed, he finally met a challenge he couldn’t overcome – Alzheimer’s. Kiick passed away on Saturday night at the age of 73. He had been in assisted living in recent years.

“He was a horse,” said Art Howe, who made his name professionally as a baseball player/coach/manager, but migrated from Pittsburgh to Laramie on a football scholarship. “We had two players who became big-time guys in the NFL, who came to school at running back, but weren’t going to play with Jim on the roster. Vic Washington became a defensive back and Dave Hampton had to wait his turn.”

Kiick played on two Super Bowl championship teams with the Dolphins, the team that drafted him in the fifth round, and signed him out of Wyoming back in 1968 when the Dolphins were still in the AFL.

Kick made an impact in the Dolphins running and passing games, accounting for more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first four years. He was a member of both of Miami’s Super Bowl titles, including the 17-0 season of 1972, the only perfect season in the Super Bowl era.

He scored two touchdowns in the 1972 AFC title game, and scored in the Dolphins victory in the Super Bowl that capped that 1972 season.

He ranks fifth all-time on the Dolphins rushing yards list with 3,644.

He also took part in the longest game in NFL history in 1971 when the Dolphins beat the Kansas City Chiefs in double overtime. Kiick rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Kiick left the Dolphins after the 1974 season and signed to play in the World Football League along with teammates Csonka and Paul Warfield. The WFL folded midway in its first season.

Kiick returned to the NFL for his brief appearances with the Broncos in 1976, and then three games in 1977 before being released and finishing his career by appearing in one game with the Washington Redskins.

Born on Aug. 9, 1946 in Lincoln Park, N.J, Kiick came to Wyoming back before freshmen were eligible, and led the school in rushing in all three years of eligibility.

He was a key to the 1968 Wyoming team that went 10-0 during the season, was ranked sixth in the nation, and took on LSU in the Sugar Bowl. The Cowboys led 13-0 in that game but lost 20-13 to the Bayou Bengals.

He was only 5-foot-11, but his size was no problem. He had that edge of toughness that carried him through his days with Wyoming and in the NFL.

“Freshmen had their only team when I went to school,” said Art, “but we would work out (as the practice team) against the varsity. I was a defensive back/running back.

“One day in practice my job was to tackle him when the coach blue the whistle. Back then, they taught us to put the face mask in the players jersey and drive up through the guy. I hit him and next thing I know I’m getting up, straightening my glasses. They tell me to get back in there. I hit him the next time and he just ran over top of me. He was something.”